Chery goes to the Max on SA roads

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

To understand why it so good on challenging surfaces, one must go beneath the surface of the top-end Tiggo 8 Pro Max, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

A checklist for a trip to Sun City and Pilanesberg does not usually include terms like “ground clearance” and “approach angle”, but that is exactly what won the day on a recent excursion.

It’s fortunate that the vehicle tested on those roads happened to be the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max.

Anyone who has navigated the infamous speed humps on the road from the N4 Modderspruit offramp to Sun City can attest to their car’s struggles to clear the dozen or so brutal speed bumps – hills may be a better description – without scraping the undercarriage or sending shockwaves through the cabin.

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max, however, handles these with surprising ease. Equipped with a T1X modular platform, it boasts higher ground clearance and better approach, and departure angles compared to most rivals, making it ideal for such terrain. This means that, while other cars crawl over these humps at awkward angles to avoid damage, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max simply glides over them without breaking a sweat, or anything else.

Its refined suspension system combines with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that churns out 145 kW and 375 Nm of torque. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the powertrain delivers smooth, quick shifts and a highly responsive driving experience.

On long stretches of open road, which does sometimes happen on the road to Sun City, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max’s power becomes evident. A quick tap on the accelerator sends a surge of energy through the SUV, propelling it forward while other vehicles seem to vanish in the rearview mirror. This kind of power is not just for show—it’s practical for overtaking when big trucks suddenly appear ahead of you and oncoming traffic materialises in the distance.

Despite its size and power, the Max maintains decent fuel efficiency, with an advertised consumption rate of around 7.39 liters per 100 km. This is partially thanks to the vehicle’s intelligent driving modes, which include Normal, Sport, Eco, Mountain, Snow, and Sand.

Tech-centric interior

Inside the 8 Pro Max, a modern, the cherry on top of a tech-forward cabin is a massive, even cinematic 24.6-inch dual-screen display, which combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. It not only looks futuristic but also provides a user-friendly interface for accessing vehicle functions, from navigation to music.

Talking of which, a Sony 10-speaker audio system provides immersive sound quality, making long drives all the more enjoyable. The infotainment system supports both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Add wireless charging, and this tech-savvy car eliminates messy cables. If you insist on plugging in, multiple USB ports allow passengers to keep their devices powered up.

Safety features

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is packed with a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, which automatically adjusts the vehicle’s speed based on traffic conditions, and blind-spot detection, which provides an extra set of eyes when changing lanes. Lane-keeping assist gently guides the vehicle back into its lane if it starts to drift unintentionally.

Protection starts, however, with nine airbags strategically placed throughout the cabin, and a body constructed from ultra-high-strength steel that absorbs impact energy.

The SUV’s intelligent four-wheel-drive system offers improved stability and traction, making it capable of handling off-road conditions in the Pilanesberg with ease, especially on those routes that have become “suggestions” more than “roads”. The ride remains composed over both gravel and uneven surfaces, and the suspension effectively soaks up shocks and vibrations.

In a market dominated by established players, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is a refreshing option that offers a blend of performance, luxury, and technology at a competitive price. Its ability to handle rough terrains, power past competitors on the highway, and offer a tech-packed, comfortable interior makes it a tech-savvy contender in the SUV segment.

Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.