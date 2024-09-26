Manage wildlife in ‘Park Ranger Simulator’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The upcoming Park Ranger Simulator tasks players with managing an open-world nature park, overseeing its creatures and ecosystems. It can be played solo or with others in cross-platform multiplayer.

Park management experience

Set in a 20 km² open world, players protect and maintain the natural environment. The game offers 50 missions that reflect the responsibilities of a park ranger, including safeguarding wildlife, repairing park facilities, fighting fires and managing the ecosystem.

Players have access to a variety of tools and equipment. This includes cars, boats, and helicopters.

Developer comments

Aerosoft GmbH, known for simulation games like Fernbus Simulator and Emergency Call 112, is collaborating with Polygon Art to create Park Ranger Simulator.

“The job of the park ranger is multifaceted and often underappreciated, thought to protect national parks, and allow them to thrive for plants, animals and us who visit, is such a rewarding experience,” says Jan Depenbusch, product manager at Aerosoft.

“We built Park Ranger Simulator with all of this in mind, and can’t wait for players to experience a real day in the life of a ranger, protecting and serving their parks alone or with their most trusted friends.”

Availability

Park Ranger Simulator releases in 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.