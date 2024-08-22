‘Net.Attack()’ combines coding and combat

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The action roguelite, which debuted at Gamescom 2024 this week, features node-based coding mechanics.

Stream of the Day

Net.Attack(), a top-down action roguelite, debuted this week at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany. It offers a node-based coding mechanic that allows players to construct powerful attacks and put them to the test against waves of threats.

Featuring fast-paced gameplay, the survivors-like game pushes players to their strategic limits with each round bringing new challenges. The code must be adapted and the attacks optimised to succeed.

Key game features include:

Intuitive node-based coding : A drag-and-drop node system that turns complex coding concepts into visual, manageable components. The user-friendly interface allows one to construct and refine powerful algorithms, making the art of coding fun and accessible, regardless of prior programming knowledge.

: A drag-and-drop node system that turns complex coding concepts into visual, manageable components. The user-friendly interface allows one to construct and refine powerful algorithms, making the art of coding fun and accessible, regardless of prior programming knowledge. Dynamic gameplay : Engage in fast-paced, top-down action where each round pushes your strategic limits.

: Engage in fast-paced, top-down action where each round pushes your strategic limits. Vast possibilities : No two playthroughs are the same. The game constantly evolves with new challenges that test your problem-solving skills and creativity. Each session offers distinct scenarios that require one to adapt and optimise code and attacks.

: No two playthroughs are the same. The game constantly evolves with new challenges that test your problem-solving skills and creativity. Each session offers distinct scenarios that require one to adapt and optimise code and attacks. Variety of content: With a variety of unlockables, including new nodes, and characters, one can enhance attacks and create new combinations of effects.

Net.Attack() is created by German developer and publisher ByteRockers’ Games. It will release on PC via Steam.