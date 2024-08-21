Borderlands back 4 more

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Players become a legendary Vault Hunter in ‘Borderlands 4’, the new game in the iconic looter-shooter series.

Borderlands 4, the next entry in the iconic looter-shooter franchise, will launch in 2025. The announcement, made at Gamescom this week, comes 5 years after the release of the previous edition in 2019.



The Borderlands franchise has sold-in more than 87-million copies to-date, receiving critical acclaim from reviewers and fans alike. It features notable characters, deep world building, and plenty weapons.

In the new game, players assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they search for secret alien treasure, while blasting everything in sight. It is the fourth mainline title and seventh overall entry in the franchise.

“The team and I at Gearbox have a lot we’ve wanted to do with Borderlands since we first introduced the looter shooter genre to the world with our original game,” said Randy Pitchford, founder and president of the Gearbox Entertainment Company. “All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions.”

Catharina Lavers Mallet, 2K Core Games senior VP and GM, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to share with our fans that 2025 will mark a massive year for 2K and Gearbox Entertainment.

“The Borderlands series is one of 2K’s most successful franchises ever and is beloved by millions globally. We’re excited that our already close partnership and collaboration with the Gearbox team has grown even deeper, and we look forward to delivering best-in-class experiences for both longtime fans and new players alike.”

The Entertainment Software Rating Board has yet to assign a rating to Borderlands 4. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Players can add it to their wishlists now.