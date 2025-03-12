Wheels of the Week: Jetour – a lot of car for your money

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Jetour X70 Plus presents itself as a value-driven option with a focus on space and technology, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Jetour X70 Plus boasts a contemporary design, with a bold front grille and sleek LED headlights – and a few surprises. While not groundbreaking, the exterior is visually appealing and exudes a sense of modern sophistication. The vehicle’s size is a big plus, giving it a commanding presence on the road.

Inside, the X70 Plus impresses with its focus on technology. Dual 10.25-inch screens create a digital cockpit, and the abundance of features, including a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging, is commendable for its price range. The dashboard is dominated by the touchscreen that looks like it belongs in a spaceship, and the digital instrument cluster is crisp and easy to read. Connecting to Android Auto was as simple as counting 1-2-3. This really surprised me, as most vehicles require one step after another to connect to Android Auto.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Safety features are also top-notch. The X70 Plus comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring. I tested the adaptive cruise control on a long highway drive. The Jetour maintained a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and even brought the vehicle to a complete stop in traffic.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The cabin offers ample space, particularly in the second row, making it a comfortable ride for passengers. One of my favourite features on the Jetour X70 Plus is the cooling and heating functionality on the front seats. The driver seat is adjusted with electronic controls while the front passenger seat has manual adjusting controls.

The third-row seating is best suited for children or short trips. When the third row of seats is up, however, there is limited luggage space. This may be an issue for larger families wishing to use only the vehicle and not include a trailer when going on holiday.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The 1.5-litre turbocharged engine provides adequate power for everyday driving, but it may feel strained when the vehicle is fully loaded. The ride quality is comfortable, absorbing most road imperfections. Fuel consumption is a point to be noted and can be higher than some of the competition. I averaged around 8.5 litres per 100km in city driving.

The Jetour X70 Plus is stylish, comfortable, and packed with features that make driving enjoyable. While it may not have the brand recognition of some of its competitors, it more than makes up for it with its performance and practicality.

It is a great SUV that is fun to drive and a whole lot of car for the money.

Pricing for the Jetour X70 plus starts at R 454,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.