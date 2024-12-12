Uncover Ant Farm urban legend in ‘10 Dead Doves’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the horror game, players experience a chilling adventure while hiking the eerie Appalachian Trail.

In 10 Dead Doves, players experience a chilling adventure set in the haunting Appalachian Mountains of the eastern North America.

The story follows Marcus Stetson, dubbed The Most Pathetic Man on Earth, and his fiery friend Sean, as they attempt to uncover the truth behind a chilling urban legend: the Ant Farm. Set in 2004, the psychological horror game blends mystery and dread.

As they hike the Appalachian Trail, the duo encounters cryptic dream messages from a bird-like figure known as The Wren, all while facing strange phenomena, including crows falling dead from the sky. Players must navigate the oldest mountains on Earth, where forgotten mysteries and surreal dangers lurk around every corner.

The gameplay features a distinct cinematic style with fully-voiced cutscenes, an original score, and retro-inspired graphics that evoke the aesthetics of the early 2000s. Players solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and explore a variety of eerie environments, with multiple endings awaiting those who complete the journey.

Where to play?

10 Dead Doves, developed by Duonix Studios, is available to play on Steam from today (13 December 2024).