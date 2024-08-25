Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Age of Empires Mobile, a historic war strategy game adapted to smartphones, will be released on 17 October 2024. Based on the original series which debuted in 1997, the series is widely recognised for its massive influence on the genre.

The upcoming mobile edition is co-developed by TiMi Studio Group (Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokémon Unite) and World’s Edge, an Xbox Games Studio, Age of Empires Mobile

“We expect players to mystify, mislead and surprise their enemies through the realistic, immersive, medieval gameplay featured in Age of Empires Mobile,” said TiMi Studios team leader and studio general manager Brayden Fan. “We’ve already seen alliances form and alliances crumble through our multi-month playtesting. Through it all, players have shown strategic wit, savvy teamwork and a passion for an entirely new Age of Empires experience.”

Key features include:

Multiple singleplayer modes built on the Age of Empires lineage and featuring iconic elements from the original series.

Build an empire in a lively, realistic medieval world featuring stunning civilizations, imperial cities and historical figures.

Immersive battlefields offer one of a kind original gameplay with large-scale castle sieges featuring realistic weapons taking on multi-dimensional defenses in a fight with thousands of players worldwide.

Be strategic as you encounter realistic and interactive terrain and weather and manage multiple troops with real-time micro-control.

The game offers a selection of legendary figures such as Barbarossa, Darius the Great, Hammurabi, Joan of Arc and Leonidas I. Each leader features specific talents and synergies.

“Our goal at World’s Edge is to bring the magic of Age of Empires to as many different types of players around the world as possible. Partnering with TiMi Studio Group means we can combine their expertise in mobile gaming with the strength of our franchise and history – to bring a brand-new take on Age of Empires to even more gamers, in even more places,” said Michael Mann, studio head at World’s Edge.