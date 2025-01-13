Make friends of fears in new ‘Asfalia’ game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In ‘Asfalia: Fear’, players search for Charlie’s lost puppies in a quirky but heartwarming tale.

In Asfalia: Fear, players interact with quirky characters and befriend personified fears along the way. In the heartwarming tale, as the character Charlie, search for his lost puppies while a shadow grows over the mystical world.

Asfalia: Fear is developed and published by Funtomata – the same team behind the first game to feature Charlie (Asfalia: Anger) which released in 2023. The new game focuses on bringing the emotion of fear to life with a family-friendly approach in playful adventure.

The game’s environment is inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Charlie with his fiery companion Lily, players solve puzzles and uncover hidden objects while a shadow grows in the magical realm.

Photo supplied

Various point-and-click minigames are featured, including a spaceship shooter and a fishing adventure. One collects stickers to fill up a book while progressing the story.

Audio options include English and French, with both being voiced by a cast of professional voice actors.

Where to play?

Asfalia: Fear is available to purchase from today (14 January 2025) on Steam at a discounted price. A free demo is available.