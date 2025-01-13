Connect with us

Make friends of fears in new ‘Asfalia’ game

In ‘Asfalia: Fear’, players search for Charlie’s lost puppies in a quirky but heartwarming tale.
In Asfalia: Fear, players interact with quirky characters and befriend personified fears along the way. In the heartwarming tale, as the character Charlie, search for his lost puppies while a shadow grows over the mystical world.

Asfalia: Fear is developed and published by Funtomata – the same team behind the first game to feature Charlie (AsfaliaAnger) which released in 2023. The new game focuses on bringing the emotion of fear to life with a family-friendly approach in playful adventure.

The game’s environment is inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Charlie with his fiery companion Lily, players solve puzzles and uncover hidden objects while a shadow grows in the magical realm.

Various point-and-click minigames are featured, including a spaceship shooter and a fishing adventure. One collects stickers to fill up a book while progressing the story.

Audio options include English and French, with both being voiced by a cast of professional voice actors.

Where to play?

Asfalia: Fear is available to purchase from today (14 January 2025) on Steam at a discounted price. A free demo is available.

* Visit the ‘Asfalia: Fear’ website here.

