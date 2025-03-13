Gadget of the Week: The Vivo that sees more

Photo courtesy Vivo

A smartphone with a 200MP telephoto lens sounds excessive – until you see what the Vivo X200 Pro can do with it, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Smartphone photography has gone from a casual convenience to a serious alternative to dedicated cameras, but the limits of what a phone lens can achieve have remained stubbornly in place. While software tricks and AI processing have helped compensate for sensor size, optical zoom has often been the missing link.

The Vivo X200 Pro takes a different approach, making its 200MP periscope telephoto lens the centrepiece of its offering. Unlike most smartphone cameras that rely on digital cropping to simulate zoom, the sensor captures genuine detail. The result is more than an improvement in clarity, but seems to change the way zoom photography works on a phone.

Of course, a single feature does not make a flagship. The X200 Pro is designed to compete at the highest level, balancing top-tier performance, a bright and immersive display, and a battery that easily lasts a full day. While its defining feature is its periscope lens, it does not come at the expense of overall usability.

What is it?

The Vivo X200 Pro is built for a high-end market that wants technology to match, across the board. Its large, circular camera module is a statement in itself, signalling that photography is its primary focus. Unlike many flagships that rely on software-based zoom, Vivo has doubled down on optical hardware, giving the X200 Pro an edge in genuine image clarity.

The large, round camera array is so prominent, it is recognisable from a distance, making for a great conversation-starter in public.

The specs themselves tell a story: 50 MP, f/1.6 wide-angle lens; a 200 MP, f/2.7 periscope telephoto, and a 50 MP, f/2.0 ultrawide. Those f numbers, for aperture size, drive the plot: they allow for more light to be shed on the story, which in turn means more detail, clarity and sharpness.

The periscope lens provides 3.7x optical zoom and up to 10x lossless digital zoom, capturing detail without artificial sharpening that usually (partly) compensates for the shortcomings of digital zoom. The Zeiss T lens coating reduces reflections and ghosting, further enhancing image clarity.

For video, the X200 Pro supports 8K recording, allowing one to capture ultra-high-resolution footage. The 32MP front-facing ultrawide camera allows selfies and video calls to fit more into the frame, helping the length-challenged among us to avoid stretching our arms to awkward angles.

A 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display delivers 1260 x 2800 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the smooth scrolling and vibrant colours of other high-end leaders. However, with a peak brightness of 4500 nits, it outshines almost every competitor on the market. This is mainly noticeable in the screen being readable in direct sunlight, but also makes it ideal for HDR content, outdoor photography previews, and general usability in bright environments.

Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor powers the device. Built on a cutting edge 3nm architecture, it offers flagship-level performance, competing directly with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon and Apple’s A-series chips. Paired with up to 16GB of RAM, the X200 Pro takes demanding apps, gaming, and multitasking in its stride. Storage options range from 256GB to 1TB, though there is no microSD card slot for expansion.

The 6000mAh battery ensures all-day use, and 90W wired charging quickly steps in when it needs a top-up. 30W wireless charging is less impressive, but a useful option. An IP68 rating means the device is dustproof and water-resistant, making it more durable than some competitors.

How much does it cost?

The Vivo X200 Pro enters the South African market at R39,999, placing it firmly in the ultra-premium category. Vodacom offers contract options starting at R1,899 per month over 24 months, or R1,399 per month over 36 months.

Photo courtesy Vivo

Why does it matter?

Vivo has focused on optical innovation rather than relying only on computational tricks. The 200MP periscope lens is not a marketing gimmick – it provides optical zoom with more detail and less distortion than software-based zoom methods. This makes it an option for mobile photographers who regularly shoot landscapes, wildlife, or sports. While some flagship phones sacrifice certain features in favour of a single standout function, the X200 Pro balances multiple high-end components without obvious trade-offs.

What are the biggest negatives?

No expandable storage, meaning users must rely on internal options.

No 3.5mm audio jack, which means using an adapter or switching to wireless audio.

What are the biggest positives?

Advanced camera system, with a 200MP periscope lens that delivers superior zoom photography.

Bright and sharp display, featuring a 4500-nit AMOLED panel for excellent visibility.

Long battery life, supported by 6000mAh capacity and fast charging options.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.