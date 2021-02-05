MediaTek launches new gaming processors

MediaTek yesterday announced the launch of its premium gaming chip offering, the MediaTek Helio G95, along with its other offerings across the spectrum, including G90T, G85, G80, G70, G35, and G25 chips.

The chips are aimed at the premium, 4G-enabled gaming smartphone segment. It has associated with global smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Infinix to launch up to ten premium smartphones, powered by the G series, in 2021.

The MediaTek Helio G95 includes the company’s HyperEngine gaming technology, features multi-camera support, connectivity options on package, and AI Super Resolution for video streams. According to MediaTek, the G95 offers mobile gamers faster performance and multi-camera support for up to four cameras with an integrated AI processing unit (APU).

MediaTek also launched the Helio G85, G80, G70, G35, and G25 chips with the same HyperEngine technology to improve gaming experiences.

According to the company, the HyperEngine has the following functions:

Optimises the smartphone using four “engines” that cover networking, rapid display and touchscreen response, resource management, and picture quality, enabling seamless gameplay and a better user experience.

Intelligently triggers Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency in case of weak Wi-Fi signal, ensuring a smooth and lag-free connection during gaming.

Defer calls while in-game without a drop in connection.

Ensures intelligent and dynamic management of the CPU, GPU, and memory.

The G95 supports HDR10 standard displays, with the capability of enhancement to approach the HDR10+ standard in real-time. There is an ultra-low-power always-on digital signalling processor (DSP) which, MediaTek claims, supports dual wake-up word detection for concurrence between two parallel Voice Wakeup (VoW) functions. The DSP minimises power consumption of applications such as always-on Google Assistant and supports multiple keyword triggers and virtual assistants.

“MediaTek’s Helio G-series is the latest generation in our Helio family of chipsets for smartphones that will continue our commitment to 4G connectivity and the adoption thereof,” says Rami Osman, director for corporate sales and marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa. “MediaTek is collaborating with OEM and telco partners across Sub-Saharan Africa to offer mainstream and premium gaming smartphones with the latest technologies to consumers and promote digital inclusion across the region.

“We are currently collaborating with MTN & Vodacom South Africa, who have plans to accelerate the deployment of their 5G Networks. In parallel to 5G Network deployment and testing we will need to make the terminals ready by bringing our Dimensity 5G series for premium and flagship Smartphones and our T750 5G modems for a much faster mobile and fixed broadband access.”

MediaTek has a portfolio of chip packages across smartphones, smart homes, and other segments. MediaTek states that smartphones and tablets contribute between 45-48% of revenue, with 29-33% revenue comprised of VAD (Voice Assistant Devices), AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things), and power management solutions. The remaining 21-26% of revenue is led by other categories like smart home accessories.