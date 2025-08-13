Vertiv launches OneCore for faster data centre buildouts

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The prefabricated design integrates Vertiv’s power, thermal, and management technologies into a turnkey setup.

Vertiv OneCore, a new scalable prefabricated system for high-density data centres, integrates Vertiv’s power, thermal, and management technologies into an end-to-end factory-assembled system. It aims to simplify deployment and accelerate buildouts for AI, HPC, and 5+ MW facilities.

Vertiv, a digital infrastructure provider, is making the system available worldwide for enterprise, colocation, sovereign, and neocloud environments. OneCore is designed to simplify project execution for high-density data centres by reducing on-site complexity and compressing timelines.

The system uses a unified, slab-up turnkey approach that streamlines design, installation, and readiness under a single point of contact. The flexible building design leverages prefabricated building blocks, including whitespace fit-outs like Vertiv SmartRun, housed within a Vertiv-provided steel shell.

The design is intended to simplify logistics, reduce on-site labour and complexity, and support consistent quality, cost, and schedule outcomes.

“Vertiv OneCore is our answer to the need for reducing complexity and enabling speed in building data centre capacity at scale,” says Viktor Petik, SVP of infrastructure solutions at Vertiv.

“We know the challenge isn’t just designing for today’s needs but building an adaptable foundation for the future. This solution reduces project complexity by standardising key components while preserving the flexibility to scale and evolve, expand easily, and integrate new technologies as business and IT requirements evolve.”

OneCore is designed for data centres with mixed loads or high rack densities. Its modular electrical and mechanical designs support parallel manufacturing to shorten deployment timelines and reduce costs. The system allows customised configurations without fixed size limitations, enabling efficient use of whitespace and improved airflow for environmental control.

Vertiv provided the following key features of OneCore:

Scalable power capacity: Supports 5 to 50 MW in a single block to meet growing energy demands for AI and high-density deployments.

High rack density flexibility: Configurable for 96 to 944 racks, supporting low to extreme densities and enabling tailored designs based on IT requirements.

Integrated thermal and power systems: Delivers energy-efficient, space-saving cooling and power infrastructure with Vertiv’s proven technologies, including a broad range of liquid cooling and advanced heat rejection systems and scalable power management and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

Concurrent maintainability: Electrical and thermal systems are designed for availability and system resilience during maintenance or upgrades.

Optimised site and environmental performance: Operates in temperatures from -20°C to 55°C (-4°F to 131°F), supporting robust performance in diverse global climates.

Advanced redundancy: Includes redundant configuration options for both Primary and Secondary Fluid Networks, as well as options for distributed electrical redundancy.

Broad voltage compatibility: Compatible with 11–35 kV medium voltage and 400V–480V 3-phase AC power input, meeting diverse regional standards.

Comprehensive post-deployment service and support: Backed by Vertiv’s global service organisation, customers gain access to expert-led commissioning, proactive maintenance programs, and rapid response capabilities to support long-term performance, availability, and operational efficiency across the full data centre lifecycle.

OneCore integrates Vertiv’s portfolio of power, thermal, and management solutions, including Vertiv Trinergy UPS systems, switchgear, busways, Vertiv CoolChip CDU and perimeter cooling, Vertiv CoolLoop Trim Cooler, and the Vertiv Unify management system. The system is designed to support sustainability objectives through improved efficiency, lower power requirements, and a flexible design that can adapt to changing technology standards.