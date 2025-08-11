Logitech launches MK250 mouse and keyboard combo in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new pair, a successor to the MK220, delivers comfortable use with a sleek design, writes JASON BANNIER.

Logitech has launched the MK250, a compact Bluetooth mouse and keyboard set, in South Africa.

“There’s a gap in the market that has been there for many years,” said Christelle Becker, head of B2C at Logitech SA, during a launch in Johannesburg last week. “Considering the product’s price point, sustainability, and durability, I think it’s going to be another product that lasts up to 18 years, like the MK220 has.”

The MK250 builds on its predecessor’s durability and simplicity with improved sustainability and modern connectivity. It is designed for everyday home and office use in a compact, wireless setup. The combo was released in select countries in July 2025 before making its way to SA.

Hands on with the Logitech MK250

The keyboard measures 136.9mm in height and 369.9mm in width. While smaller than what I am used to, it still offered a comfortable typing experience, though it took some time to adjust. The keyboard has a depth of 22.8mm. A typing test showed that I needed some time with it before reaching my usual typing speed.

The mouse weighs 76g and measures 100mm in height, 60mm in width, and 38mm in depth. It uses smooth optical tracking at 1,000 DPI, which felt a little too fast for my preference during a mouse accuracy test. With no DPI adjuster on the device, some users may need to adjust the pointer speed in Windows.

The mouse has three buttons, including a scroll wheel with line-by-line scrolling functionality.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

The MK250 connects via Bluetooth Low Energy technology with a 10-metre wireless range. Logitech promises a long 12-month battery life for both the mouse and keyboard.

The combo includes a 60ml spill-resistant feature, offering some protection against accidental liquid spills in office or home settings.

“Many of us know that mistakes do happen, especially in the office space,” said Becker. “The device is compact, and can be used at your work desk, and home office. More than this, it’s something that is easy to travel with.”

Logitech says the MK250’s plastic parts are made from certified post-consumer recycled plastic sourced from old electronics.

“The MK250 is made of 64% recycled material on the keyboard, and 66% on the mouse. From a Logitech point of view, we want to make the difference, and not just speak it. We are the market leader when it comes to sustainability.”

Logitech MK250 price

The Logitech MK250 Compact Bluetooth Wireless combo is available at a recommended retail price of R479 in black, off-white, rose, and graphite colours.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.

