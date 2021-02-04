Connect with us

Skyworth launches new soundbar with wireless sub-woofer

Skyworth has launched a soundbar system that includes a wireless subwoofer to complement their TV line-up.

Published

42 mins ago

on

Skyworth has launched the SS330 soundbar system with a wireless subwoofer to augment the sound produced in its TV offerings.

The soundbar system is compatible with a user’s existing TVs, and both Android and iOS. Skyworth says its soundbar system to be simpler to install than traditional sound systems.

Skyworth provided the following information on specifications of the soundbar:

Compatible devices: TV, Android, iPhone
Bluetooth: 5.0
BT Operating Range: Up to 10m
File formats: MP3, WMA etc
Selectable EQ: Music, movies, news, 3D
Total audio power output: 480W

The Skyworth SS330 comes with a remote control and aux cable and is available now at a recommended retail price of R2,499.

