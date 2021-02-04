Skyworth launches new soundbar with wireless sub-woofer

Skyworth has launched the SS330 soundbar system with a wireless subwoofer to augment the sound produced in its TV offerings.

The soundbar system is compatible with a user’s existing TVs, and both Android and iOS. Skyworth says its soundbar system to be simpler to install than traditional sound systems.

Skyworth provided the following information on specifications of the soundbar:

Compatible devices: TV, Android, iPhone Bluetooth: 5.0 BT Operating Range: Up to 10m File formats: MP3, WMA etc Selectable EQ: Music, movies, news, 3D Total audio power output: 480W

The Skyworth SS330 comes with a remote control and aux cable and is available now at a recommended retail price of R2,499.