Fujifilm releases large format 400MP camera

Fujifilm has introduced a new camera to its mirrorless range — the Fujifilm GFX100S large format.

The camera has a sensor size of 43.9mm x 32.9mm, which is 1.7x the size of a 35mm full-frame sensor. According to Fujifilm, it is the world’s highest resolution in a large format mirrorless camera.

The GFX100S will cost less than the 2019 GFX100 camera. The GFX100S also weighs 900g, which is 500g lighter than the GFX100. It has a magnesium alloy body, which is sealed in 60 different points for weather resistance and, has dimensions of 150 x 104 x 87mm.

It has a newly developed smaller shutter unit and in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) system — capable of 5 frames per second continuous shooting and dedicated shock absorber for sharp images. The five-axis IBIS provides up to 6.0-stops of compensation.

The camera also includes Fujifilm’s Pixel Shift Multi-Shot technology to create ultra-high resolution 400MP stills. It does so by combining 16 RAW files to create a single 400MP image.

For video, the sensor size allows for a shallow depth-of-field, wide tonal gradation, and higher ISO sensitivity. It can record 4K/30p footage in 10-bit F-Log, with all 19 Film Simulation modes available for movies, including Eterna, which digitally replicates Fujifilm’s cine film. These simulations of old film types are also available when shooting stills.

The GFX100S is set to retail in South Africa at an estimated R110,000 — close to half that of the GFX100 (R206 000). The first models are expected to arrive in March 2021.

There are two new lenses — the Fujinon GF80mm F1.7 R WR (R42 000 est.) for the GFX system and Fujinon XF70-300mm F4-5.6 R LM OIS WR (R14 500 est.) for X-mount cameras. The lenses will be in South Africa at the start of March 2021.

