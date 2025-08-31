Oppo wants people partying with Reno 14

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The smartphone maker describes the Reno 14 5G as the ultimate party phone, but it also brings fascinating new tech to merry-making.

Oppo launched the new Reno14 5G in South Africa on Wednesday, declaring it “a smartphone that’s built for the country’s vibrant nights”.

It incorporates AI flash photography for adaptive low-light clarity and a 6000mAh battery with 80W SuperVooc fast charging for all-night stamina.

“As the ultimate party phone, it combines performance with style,” Oppo said. “The Reno14 5G’s Iridescent Mermaid finish adds a shimmering, fashion-forward look, making it as much an accessory as a device, ready to capture, share, and shine through South Africa’s most unforgettable nights.”

Bradley Young, head of retail at Oppo in South Africa, said at the launch: “The Reno14 5G reflects Oppo’s focus on relevance for South African consumers. It delivers real improvements in low-light imaging, battery endurance, and fast charging features that matter in people’s daily lives. Positioned as the ultimate party phone, it’s also a device designed for every moment, from weekend celebrations to everyday productivity.”

Oppo Reno 14 5G AI flash photography

Low-light photography is one of the Reno14 5G’s defining features. With AI flash photography, users can capture bright, clear images in challenging conditions such as dimly lit concerts, rooftop sunsets, or bustling dance floors. The Reno14 Pro 5G advances this with a triple flash system, including a dedicated focus flash for the telephoto camera, delivering brightness up to 10 times stronger than the previous generation.

The triple flash system dramatically improves clarity for close-range images, while an upgraded Flash Mode ensures more natural tones and depth in darker settings. Coupled with a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera, the device provides the versatility to shoot both candid close-ups and wider atmosphere shots with precision.

Enduring battery in the Oppo Reno 14 5G

Powering through long nights and extended use, the Reno14 5G is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, engineered to deliver sustained performance. Oppo’s 80W SuperVooc fast charging provides a powerful edge, as just 10 minutes of charging offers hours of usage.

The Reno14 5G takes mobile photography further with its flagship 50MP telephoto camera and 3.5x optical zoom. This setup allows users to capture sharp, detailed images across a variety of contexts, from crowded venues to landscapes and cityscapes. Combining high resolution with optical zoom, the device preserves both clarity and context, reducing the compromises often associated with smartphone photography at a distance.

The handset integrates Livephoto and an upgraded AI Editor 2.0, enabling users to capture, edit, and share content in real time. AI-enhanced tools refine lighting, backgrounds, and composition automatically, while functions like AI Recompose and AI Perfect Shot ensure quality results without the need for extensive editing. The combination of speed and simplicity means content can be shared instantly.

The device is powered by Google’s Android 15 with Oppo’s ColorOS 15 overlay. The proprietary operating system includes AI-enabled functions for scheduling, translation, and document handling. The device thus doubles as a productivity partner, streamlining daily tasks while maintaining lifestyle appeal.

The Oppo Reno14 5G is available at all leading operators from R849pm with a recommended retail price of R19,999.

For more information, visit www.oppo.com/za.