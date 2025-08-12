The Samsung Tab gets up to par

Photo courtesy Samsung.

The intelligent upgrades keep the Galaxy Tab in the game offering users an enhanced and intuitive experience, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

What is it?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, released earlier this year, is a tablet that offers a blend of features and a design intended for a broad audience. It is engineered to push the boundaries of what a regular tablet can achieve, to deliver a great user experience.

The tablet has a thin, snappy look and has rounded edges, not just for aesthetics, but to provide maximum protection, indicating that a gadget is made to endure the demands of optimal performance. It exudes durability, constructed with a glass front, aluminium frame, and aluminium back. The device is available in Silver, Grey, and Blue.

The Tab S10 FE’s 10.9-inch screen gives it an expansive design that ensures it is ready for intense consumption and demanding work. Its Type-C 2.0 magnetic connector offers efficient and secure charging, and battery life is great, lasting approximately 7 hours, depending on usage. The device is 6mm thick and weighs just 497 grams without the protective case.

Powering the device is Android 15, fueled by an Exynos 1580 chipset with an octa-core CPU and an Xclipse 540 GPU, allowing for effective multitasking.

The tablet features AI tools like Circle to Search and the SmartThings app, which comes pre-installed on many Samsung devices and allows users to connect, monitor, and control their smart home devices and appliances from one central platform.

The app makes it easy to stay in control and manage a home from anywhere, allowing users to adjust a thermostat, turn off the lights, check if the front door is locked, or start a load of laundry remotely on the tablet. With real-time updates and intuitive dashboards, the app provides quick access to the status of all connected devices, helping users stay informed about what’s happening in their homes at any given moment. One can also automate routines, like turning on lights at a specific time or locking doors at bedtime, enhancing both convenience and security.

The tablet helps bring various smart products from different brands under one digital device. Enabling smarter, more efficient home management, saving users time, and energy.

The camera surprises

Cameras on tablets are often an afterthought, but the Galaxy Tab S10 FE seems to challenge that notion. The device is designed in such a way that it shifts perspective, offering more than what a user might anticipate from a tablet. Its 4K video camera resolution delivers detailed, crisp images, offering excellent clarity and vibrant colours that draw you into the frame. The videos and pictures appear sharper, with four times the resolution of Full HD (1080p), making the Tab S10 FE a great option for making vlogs and reels, and documenting daily happenings.

When I started taking selfies, I was surprised that the image quality was crisp right off the bat. It was not just good, it was noticeably sharp, every detail captured with clarity.

I found the tablet great for online meetings and video conferencing. Its camera quality translates beautifully, providing clear and detailed images that make a significant difference and enhances the entire video communication experience.

The S pen: The tablet’s companion

The S pen is designed to maximise the tablet’s potential with its quick, responsive writing capabilities. A rubber tip gives users a seamless feel and immediate feedback with just a touch. To use it to its maximum potential, the tablet has an app called PENUP, where users learn to draw, color and trace over video clips. There is no need to worry about extra chargers either: the pen conveniently charges when attached to the tablet, meaning less hassle and fewer cables cluttering your home. The S pen is both water and dust resistant, ensuring prolonged usage.

Protected and covered: A thoughtful design

Although the protective cover may make the tablet seem a little heavier when it is on, it ensures that the device stays protected, even after a few tumbles. The cover features a magnetic effect, which helps the stylus grip securely and stay attached. Made from rubber, the case has a smooth feel and will not easily slip from users’ hands. The cover doubles as a convenient stand, making it steady, especially when used for video conferencing.

Why does it matter?

Tablets offer ease for on-the-go productivity, eliminating the need to carry a heavy laptop. The device seamlessly blends the functionality of a phone and a PC. Despite the tablet’s advanced technology and cutting-edge processors, the device is reasonably priced, especially considering the features it packs. Staying updated with the latest AI upgrades ensuring users get optimal performance.

What does it cost?

The tablet retails for approximately R15,000 in South Africa.

What are the biggest Negatives?

The device’s construction may make it susceptible to damage without a protective case.

The S pen cannot be used in other large Samsung devices, like the Galaxy Z fold 7.

Camera performance is weak in low-light environments.

The device becomes noticeably heavier with a protective case.

What are the biggest Positives?

Enables multitasking due to its ability to handle multiple windows simultaneously.

It offers plenty of internal storage and expandable memory via an SD card slot.

The included S pen enhances productivity and creativity.

The battery has a long lifespan.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.