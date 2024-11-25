Inkless writing meets unmatched speed

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Lamy safari note+ stylus seamlessly combines the elegance of a classic pen with the functionality of modern technology, delivering a refined tool for professionals and creatives alike. Designed with precision and comfort in mind, it embodies a timeless aesthetic while offering the cutting-edge performance required for digital tasks.

Styluses are indispensable for tasks demanding precision and control, and the Lamy safari note+ excels in this regard. Its soft, replaceable tip ensures smooth, fluid writing and drawing on any touchscreen, replicating the feel of traditional penmanship. Whether used for note-taking, sketching, or detailed navigation, I found it delivered both accuracy and a natural, seamless writing experience.

Weighing only 3 grams, the stylus glides effortlessly across glass surfaces, providing both a controlled and delicate touch. Its sensitivity to pressure and angle allowed me to vary line thickness and depth with ease, making it a great tool for shading, detailing, and artistic applications. Paired with devices like the 6th generation Mini iPad, it seamlessly integrated into my workflow, becoming an indispensable tool for both productivity and creativity.

Beyond its performance, the stylus addresses practical needs for everyday use. Its inkless operation keeps screens smudge-free, reducing fingerprints and ensuring a clean workspace. Ideal for multitaskers, Compared to using just touch, I believed the stylus was more ergonomic and efficient.

To further enhance usability, the Lamy features two customisable buttons, allowing users to program shortcuts that streamline workflows and boost productivity. A blue LED indicator signals charging status, and with an impressive 10-hour battery life and USB-C charging port, the stylus is always ready for action.

It is available in a range of sophisticated finishes, including Black, Steel Black, Red, and White, and is equipped with a protective cap and ergonomic grip for secure handling. The grip also enables the stylus to be conveniently clipped onto a pocket or shirt collar, ensuring it’s accessible and protected when not in use.

The Lamy safari note+ is a versatile and reliable companion for professionals, offering the precision, efficiency, and ergonomic design needed for today’s demanding tasks. I found it useful for capturing ideas, refining artwork, or navigating digital interfaces. It elevates one’s workflow while maintaining the timeless appeal of traditional writing instruments.

Why does it matter?

The Lamy safari note+ is great for prolonged writing or drawing sessions, it provides a comfortable writing experience even for prolonged usage. Those who want the feel of a real pen but also want to use the sophisticated features of a digital tool, the stylus is designed for them. The stylus combines the beauty of traditional writing with the adaptability of modern technology. For users who also value the Lamy’s well-known calibre and style, it is a great option since it combines the sophistication of traditional writing with the adaptability of contemporary technology.

What does it cost?

The Lamy safari note+ is priced at R1,999, available for purchase on both the official Lamy online store and physical iStores.

What are the biggest negatives?

It is a bit costly.

Works on selected devices.

Can lead to hand fatigue.

What are the biggest positives?

It is very lightweight.

It has an ergonomic grip.

It is easy to turn on.

Long lasting battery and Charges fast.

Comes in four colours.

Does not require any connectivity.

Uses C Type to charge.

Gives a smooth writing.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.

