Gadget of the Week:  My Passport to storage heaven

No cloud required for the digital hoarder’s dream come true, in 6TB of pocket-friendly storage, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

Portable hard drives have been around for so long, I could no longer buy a replacement connector for my oldest unit when I misplaced it. Fortunately, it turned up, and I found the unit still working, although what was once massive storage capacity was bulging at the virtual seams. It did highlight, however, just how reliable and convenient the tech remains.

While cloud storage has its perks, nothing quite matches the security and control of having one’s files physically in hands. The My Passport 6TB portable hard drive from Western Digital embraces that philosophy, delivering vast capacity in a stylish, compact design. It may not be the flashiest piece of tech, but it gets the job done with quiet confidence.

Out of the box, the drive impresses with sleek yet sturdy build. It’s compact enough to slip into a bag, yet reassuringly solid, reminding us that this is a serious storage workhorse. Western Digital has struck a nice balance between portability and practicality, ensuring that even with 6TB of space, it doesn’t feel like lugging around a brick. The ridged casing adds a touch of flair and makes it easier to grip, which is

always a plus when dealing with portable tech.

The drive connects via USB 3.2 Gen 1 and uses a Micro-B connector – a common and reliable choice for external hard drives, even of it does feel as if 2012 is about to call and ask for it back. I would prefer USB-C, but the Micro-B standard ensures broad compatibility with a range of devices, making it practical for plug-and-play convenience.

With a data transfer speed of up to 5Gb/s (around 130MB/s in real-world usage), it’s well-suited for backups, media libraries, and general file storage. It won’t rival SSD speeds but, for its intended purpose, it performs dependably.

The highlight of the drive is, without a doubt, its immense 6TB capacity. It can comfortably store years of photos, extensive media collections, and large project archives without breaking a sweat. I loaded it up with a chaotic mix of work files, movies, and backups, and it still had more space left than I expect to use this decade. It’s an excellent solution for those who are tired of juggling multiple smaller drives or running out of cloud storage.

Western Digital includes useful extras, such as WD Backup and WD Security software. The drive also features 256-bit AES hardware encryption, offering an added layer of protection for sensitive data. While not everyone will make use of these features, they’re handy additions that add value to an already compelling package.

Build quality is solid, though it’s important to remember that this is still a mechanical drive. Unlike SSDs, it has moving parts, which means it needs to be treated with a little more care. A nasty drop could spell the end of it, but under normal conditions, it could last even for decades.

The user is assured that it operates comfortably within temperatures of 5°C to 35°C and can withstand non-operating temperatures as low as -20°C and as high as 65°C. Just don’t expect it to survive a fall off the desk onto a hard floor. While SSDs dominate conversations about personal on-premise storage nowadays, the My Passport 6TB offers unparalleled capacity at a fraction of the price. For those who prioritise volume over speed, it is an excellent investment.

How much does it cost?

At the time of writing, the My Passport 6TB was not yet available in South Africa but can be expected to sell for between R3,000 and R4,000. The 5TB version is currently available from Incredible Connection for R2,899.

Why does it matter?

The My Passport 6TB proves that traditional hard drives still serve a crucial purpose. It offers exceptional capacity at an affordable price, making it a great option for users who need plenty of space without resorting to expensive SSDs or cloud subscriptions. While it may not boast lightning-fast speeds, it excels at what it was designed to do: store vast amounts of data securely and efficiently.

What are the biggest negatives?

Slower speeds compared to SSDs make it less ideal for frequent, large file

transfers.

As a mechanical drive, it’s more susceptible to damage from drops or shocks.

Bulkier than SSD alternatives, making it less pocket-friendly – but only slightly less so.

What are the biggest positives?

Huge 6TB capacity in a portable form factor that remains easy to carry.

Significantly more cost-effective per terabyte than SSDs.

Reliable performance with added encryption and backup software for extra

security and convenience.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.