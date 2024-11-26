New platform enhances virtual machine protection

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Rubrik Security Cloud delivers a unified platform for managing and protecting virtualised environments.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Rubrik Security Cloud is a platform designed to secure and simplify the management of virtualised environments. By integrating Rubrik’s advanced data protection capabilities with the trusted Red Hat OpenShift application platform, the software ensures cyber resilience, data recovery, and reliable infrastructure performance.

According to Rubrik Zero Labs’ State of Data Security: Measuring Your Data’s Risk, attackers tried to affect the backups in 96% of attacks – being successful in 74% of those attempts.

“Our partnership with Red Hat reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our customers’ virtualised environments and cyber-proofing their virtual machines,” said Arvind Nithrakashyap, CTO of Rubrik.

“With capabilities that proactively secure data, stay resilient against cyberattacks, and safeguard business continuity, Rubrik Security Cloud is a perfect match for organizations running virtual machines and applications on the trusted application platform, Red Hat OpenShift.”

With Rubrik’s support for OpenShift Virtualization, organisations can leverage a unified platform where their virtualised environments keep data secure and available, automate protection, backup and access data faster, simplify the complexity of data protection, and recover what data they need when they need it.

Furthermore, organisations can streamline their data management workflows by defining and applying a single service level agreement policy globally and ensuring consistency across data centres, clouds, and software as a service applications.

Flexibility to modernise

OpenShift Virtualization allows organisations to migrate their virtual machines now and modernise them later, allowing them to adopt a staged approach to modernisation. Customers can integrate cloud-native development practices without disrupting their existing operations.

The Rubrik and Red Hat partnership enables organisations to easily migrate and protect their virtual machine workloads with the migration tool kit for Virtualization, which is already included with OpenShift Virtualization. The Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform (AAP) adds further efficiency for large-scale migrations, providing a smooth and automated transition.

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Rubrik Security Cloud was recently announced, and general availability expected in early 2025.