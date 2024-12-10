First look at Kia Tasman

Photo courtesy, Kia South Africa

At the heart of the sleek new Kia Tasman is a spirit of transformation, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Drawing on the legacy of Kia’s famed off-roaders, including the robust Mohave, the new Tasman offers superior capability and off-road prowess. Designed to meet a growing demand for adventure-ready trucks, the Tasman combines the best of both worlds: workhorse durability and features that elevate every weekend getaway.

I was introduced the vehicle at a recent launch in the Johannesburg area, although it wasn’t ready for test-driving. But time spent and around the vehicle offered a good perspective.

The Tasman’s exterior design makes a statement. Gone are the exaggerated, over-styled elements that define so many pickups. Instead, Kia’s design team opted for a sleek, simple approach, focusing on solid power and functionality.

Photo courtesy, Kia South Africa

With a bold grille, striking fender designs, and clean lines, this pickup exudes confidence. Whether cruising the highway or climbing a rugged trail, the Tasman’s silhouette speaks volumes about its capability.

Inside, the Kia Tasman is a sanctuary of simplicity and practicality. Its cabin is built for both comfort and function, featuring high-quality materials and intuitive controls. The spacious interior is designed for long-haul comfort, with features like a panoramic widescreen, wireless charging pads, and ample storage. The centre console folds over to create a table-like area for having lunch on the go or working on a laptop. The eco-friendly materials like bioplastics and recycled fabrics makes it a vehicle one can feel good about driving.

Photo courtesy, Kia South Africa

The Kia Tasman is designed to support any lifestyle. With multiple trim options like the X-Line and X-Pro, it is equipped for serious off-roading, with enhanced ground clearance and specialized driving modes. Customisable bed accessories, such as roof racks and ladder racks, ensure that whatever one’s mission, this truck can handle it.

The Kia Tasman is expected to arrive in South Africa in the second quarter of 2025. Pricing will be released at that time.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

