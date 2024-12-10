GadgetWheels
First look at Kia Tasman
At the heart of the sleek new Kia Tasman is a spirit of transformation, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.
Drawing on the legacy of Kia’s famed off-roaders, including the robust Mohave, the new Tasman offers superior capability and off-road prowess. Designed to meet a growing demand for adventure-ready trucks, the Tasman combines the best of both worlds: workhorse durability and features that elevate every weekend getaway.
I was introduced the vehicle at a recent launch in the Johannesburg area, although it wasn’t ready for test-driving. But time spent and around the vehicle offered a good perspective.
The Tasman’s exterior design makes a statement. Gone are the exaggerated, over-styled elements that define so many pickups. Instead, Kia’s design team opted for a sleek, simple approach, focusing on solid power and functionality.
Photo courtesy, Kia South Africa
With a bold grille, striking fender designs, and clean lines, this pickup exudes confidence. Whether cruising the highway or climbing a rugged trail, the Tasman’s silhouette speaks volumes about its capability.
Inside, the Kia Tasman is a sanctuary of simplicity and practicality. Its cabin is built for both comfort and function, featuring high-quality materials and intuitive controls. The spacious interior is designed for long-haul comfort, with features like a panoramic widescreen, wireless charging pads, and ample storage. The centre console folds over to create a table-like area for having lunch on the go or working on a laptop. The eco-friendly materials like bioplastics and recycled fabrics makes it a vehicle one can feel good about driving.
Photo courtesy, Kia South Africa
The Kia Tasman is designed to support any lifestyle. With multiple trim options like the X-Line and X-Pro, it is equipped for serious off-roading, with enhanced ground clearance and specialized driving modes. Customisable bed accessories, such as roof racks and ladder racks, ensure that whatever one’s mission, this truck can handle it.
- The Kia Tasman is expected to arrive in South Africa in the second quarter of 2025. Pricing will be released at that time.
* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.