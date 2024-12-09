A teenager with a stylish personality

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Suzuki Fronx is a small SUV with a rebellious streak, ready to take on the urban jungle with its bold styling and surprising practicality, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Sharp lines, muscular arches, and a distinctive grille give the new Suzuki Fronx an edge that sets it apart from the crowd. It is like a fashion-forward teenager who is not afraid to stand out. The dual-tone colour options add to its youthful appeal, making it a head-turner on the streets.

Inside, the Fronx offers a surprisingly spacious cabin, especially considering its compact exterior. The seats are comfortable and supportive, and there is plenty of headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers. This will include the teenager and their friends. The interior is finished with high-quality materials and tasteful accents, giving it a premium feel.

The dashboard is well-designed and easy to use, with a touchscreen infotainment system that is intuitive and responsive. It connects wirelessly to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay with ease. However, it may be safer to use the good old-fashioned USB-A cable to connect to give stability to the Android or Apple connection. It can be like a rebellious teenager.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Fronx is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that delivers adequate power for daily driving. It is more than capable of keeping up with the flow of traffic. The ride quality is surprisingly smooth, because of the well-tuned suspension. The handling is nimble and precise. The Fronx feels confident around corners and offers a comfortable ride on bumpy roads. No complaints from the teenagers in the back seat.

One of the Fronx’s biggest strengths is its value proposition. It is a well-equipped car that offers a lot of features for the price. Included in the price is a reversing camera, cruise control, and automatic climate control, which are usually found in more expensive cars. The safety features are also impressive, with multiple airbags, ABS, and electronic stability control.

Fuel consumption on the Suzuki Fronx is a marvel. It behaves like a real connoisseur and sips its fuel like some sip whisky, and not like teenagers at a club.

The Suzuki Fronx is a fun and practical SUV that is perfect for city dwellers who want a stylish affordable and reliable car.

Pricing for the Suzuki Fronx is from R298,900 and comes standard with 5yr warranty or 200,000km.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

