MWC 2025: Lenovo unveils solar PC

Photo courtesy Lenovo.

The new Yoga Solar PC Concept, featuring a 24% solar energy conversion rate, was revealed in Barcelona this week.

A new proof-of-concept (POC) solar-powered laptop is catching rays in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this week. The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept, unveiled at MWC, harnesses solar energy with Back Contact Cell technology, achieving a 24% energy conversion rate.

Back Contact Cell technology enhances energy absorption by relocating mounting brackets and gridlines behind the solar cells, increasing the active surface area. Lenovo says the panel can generate power even in low-light conditions, helping to sustain the battery charge when the PC is idle. In direct sunlight, 20 minutes of exposure generates enough power for up to one hour of video playback.

Paired with a Dynamic Solar Tracking system, the PC is designed to maximise energy efficiency. The system measures current and voltage, working alongside the Solar-First Energy system to optimise charging by prioritising harvested energy for the device.

The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Lenovo says the Yoga PC is the world’s first ultraslim solar-powered PC, measuring 15mm thick and weighing 1.22kg.

“As we push the limits of AI innovation higher than ever, it is important to remember that delivering access to AI for all is equally a core tenet of Lenovo’s philosophy,” says Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s SVP and GM of the consumer segment, intelligent devices group.

“Likewise, as we endeavour to redefine the boundaries of power in technology, we must ensure that it continues to be a positive force.”

Lenovo also revealed the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, and the IdeaPad Slim 3x at MWC.

“Lenovo has delivered a suite of new devices and proofs of concept that empower end users to let their creativity shine, their ‘process’ unbounded by the processing of their PC thanks to AI-powered innovation.”

At MWC, Lenovo is showcasing software, concept visuals, and accessories designed to enhance creativity and productivity. The lineup includes Copilot+ AI PCs with features like Windows Studio Effects, new NVIDIA GPU options for demanding tasks, and Lenovo Aura Edition laptops developed with Intel to streamline the PC experience. These devices aim to simplify content creation and everyday tasks.

Lenovo Aura Edition expanded with Intel

Lenovo Aura Edition with Intel is the result of a multi-year collaboration to develop specific software, hardware, and AI features. These features are designed to streamline the PC experience, providing a more personalised, efficient, and secure computing environment.

The new Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 10) and Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (14”, 10) expand the family of Lenovo Aura Edition laptops including the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (14”, 10), Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (14”, 10), the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 2-in-1 Aura Editions and the new Lenovo ThinkPad X9 Aura Editions

Features on these devices include:

Smart modes that offer users control over PC customisability by adapting to user needs for work, relaxation or creating.

that offer users control over PC customisability by adapting to user needs for work, relaxation or creating. Smart share enables AI-driven image sharing between smartphones and laptops and supports Android and iOS platforms.

enables AI-driven image sharing between smartphones and laptops and supports Android and iOS platforms. Smart care offers real-time support and troubleshooting from Lenovo technicians via access from the Smart Care PC and phone apps, with a Lenovo Premium Care / Premium Care Plus warranty.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 10) in Luna Grey. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16″, 10)

The new Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 10) is built for creators who demand high performance and precision, says Lenovo. It uses an Intel Core Ultra processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU.

The laptop offers on-device AI to take advantage of new functions in third-party creator video, photo, and music applications to simplify and enhance workflow.

Lenovo Creator Zone, an on-device AI software first unveiled at CES 2024, is an AI-powered app that runs on the device. Lenovo X Power, a tuning solution powered by machine learning, optimises performance to achieve 130W TDP.

The 3.2K PureSight Pro display features up to tandem OLED technology, a double layer of OLED pixels, that increases overall brightness to 1,600 nits peak while increasing power efficiency.

The display supports 100% sRGB, P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamut for improved colour accuracy. Apps like Nvidia Studio leverage the device’s discrete GPU to accelerate video editing, 3D rendering, and design workflows.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 10) in Tidal Teal. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Lenovo says the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16″, 10) is a high-performance device designed for creators, featuring AI-assisted tools aimed at enhancing workflow and efficiency.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (14”, 10) in Luna Grey. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (14″, 10)

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (14”, 10) is a digital palette for creators looking for a PC that combines performance, AI-enabled productivity enhancement, and Lenovo Aura Edition features.

Lenovo says that with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and up to 32GB RAM, the laptop offers performance that enables users to create on the 14.5” 3K OLED PureSight Pro display for longer.

Lenovo X Power adapts to user-specific needs, delivering smooth performance, quiet cooling and reliability by intelligently managing CPU and RAM loads to deliver 75W of TDP.

The keyboard, part of Yoga Premium Suite, features 1.5mm travel keys coated in an oil- and water-resistant coating. Premium Suite features four Dolby Atmos speakers and noise-cancelling microphones.

The Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (14″, 10) is designed for digital creators, incorporating AI-enhanced features to streamline workflows and improve efficiency. It aims to balance performance, portability, and battery life while providing a comfortable user experience.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14”, 10) in Tidal Teal. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Yoga Pro 7 (14″, 10)

The Yoga Pro 7 (14″, 10) is designed for creators seeking a portable and powerful device with AI-enhanced performance. Equipped with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, it is a Copilot+ PC featuring a 50 TOPS NPU for AI-accelerated workflow optimisation in various creative applications. Lenovo X Power dynamically adjusts hardware performance, ensuring efficient use of the CPU, RAM, and battery based on workload demands.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14”, 10) in Tidal Teal. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

The laptop features a 3K OLED Lenovo PureSight Pro display, designed to deliver vibrant and accurate colours for detailed visuals. The Yoga Premium Suite keyboard, with 1.5mm travel and oil- and water-resistant coating, enhances typing comfort, while the Dolby Atmos-supported sound system provides high-quality audio.

For connectivity, it includes two USB-4 Type-C ports and two USB-A ports, allowing seamless integration with peripherals. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14″, 10) is available in Tidal Teal, Yoga’s signature colour.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (14”, 10) in Tidal Teal. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Yoga Slim 7 (14″, 10)

The Yoga Slim 7 (14″, 10) is designed for creators who need a balance of portability and performance. It features a 14″ 2.8K OLED display and is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with up to 50 TOPS, enabling AI-driven enhancements for streamlined workflows. The battery lasts up to 22.5 hours, according to Lenovo.

The Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1(14”, 10) in Tidal Teal and Seashell. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Yoga 7 2-in-1 (16″, 10) and (14″, 10)

The Yoga 7 2-in-1 series offers the versatility of a digital sketchpad with the performance of a PC. Both the Yoga 7 2-in-1 (16″, 10) and Yoga 7 2-in-1 (14″, 10) are convertible Copilot+ PCs with a 360° hinge, allowing use in laptop, tablet, or tent mode. The optional Yoga Pen provides smooth and precise control for creative tasks.

Powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with a 50 TOPS NPU, both models feature Lenovo AI Core, which optimises power and performance based on usage. The devices offer up to 2.8K PureSight OLED Touch displays with 1,100-nit peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate for vibrant and fluid visuals.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x (15”, 10) in Luna Grey. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

IdeaPad Slim 3x (15″, 10)

The IdeaPad Slim 3x (15″, 10) combines AI-enhanced productivity with a durable design and expandable storage. Powered by a Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU, this Copilot+ PC enables AI-assisted tasks such as drafting, compiling, and editing, while also improving video calls and multitasking.

The Snapdragon X processor provides efficient power management, supporting extended battery life with its up to 60Whr battery. Copilot+ features are accessible via a dedicated key, and Rapid Charge allows for up to two hours of use from a 15-minute charge. The laptop is built with a metal A-cover and meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards for added resilience.

For long-term usability, the IdeaPad Slim 3x includes an additional SSD slot.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (14”, 10) in Luna Grey and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (14”, 10) in Seafoam Green. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 (16”, 10) in Cosmic Blue. Photo courtesy Lenovo.

IdeaPad

Already available in select Asia Pacific markets, the IdeaPad Pro 5 (16″, 10), IdeaPad Pro 5 (14″, 10), IdeaPad Slim 5 (16″, 10), IdeaPad Slim 5 (14″, 10), IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 (16″, 10), and IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 (14″, 10) offer a range of Copilot+ PCs with AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, delivering up to 50 TOPS for AI-enhanced productivity.

Users can choose the IdeaPad Pro 5 series, equipped with a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series GPU for demanding workloads, the IdeaPad Slim 5 series for portable productivity, or the IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 series for added flexibility in a convertible design.

The Solar Power Kit for Yoga (POC). Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Solar Power Kit for Yoga (POC)

The Solar Power Kit for Yoga proof of concept builds on the innovation behind the Yoga Solar PC, using Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) to optimise solar energy conversion. It features a detachable USB-C solar panel that can be attached to a bag, backpack, tent, or tree, allowing the power bank to charge whenever sunlight is available.

AI Display with NPU (POC). Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Lenovo AI Display

Lenovo’s AI Display is a POC designed to enhance the user experience with AI-driven functionality. Equipped with a discrete NPU (dNPU), it improves the monitor’s capabilities and provides AI computing power to non-AI PCs.

This allows non-AI PCs to run Large Language Models (LLMs), process user commands, recognise intent, and enable an AI Assistant to execute tasks. The AI Display adapts to user movements by automatically rotating, elevating, and tilting to optimise viewing angles.

AI Display with NPU (POC). Photo courtesy Lenovo.

Lenovo AI Stick POC

The Lenovo AI Stick is a POC designed to bring AI capabilities to non-NPU-equipped PCs. Featuring a 32 TOPS NPU, it connects via a USB-C Thunderbolt port, enabling access to local LLMs and AI-enhanced graphics applications through Lenovo AI Now functionalities. For more demanding AI tasks, it can be plugged into a wall socket to maximise performance.

AI-powered Smart Connect enhancements

Lenovo and Motorola have expanded Smart Connect with new AI-powered features to improve device interaction. Now integrated with Lenovo AI Now and Moto AI, the solution allows users to search for information, locate files across devices, and control them using voice commands such as “Show me my PowerPoint slides on my PC” or “Find my receipts from October”.

Smart Connect uses natural language search to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency, creating a seamless multi-device experience. The update features third-party Android integration and a customisable dashboard, providing a unified view and easy management of all connected devices.

EMEA pricing and availability (including VAT):

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16″, 10) – June 2025, starting at €1,699.

– June 2025, starting at €1,699. Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (14″, 10) – March 2025, starting at €1,399.

– March 2025, starting at €1,399. Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14″, 10) – April 2025, starting at €1,399.

– April 2025, starting at €1,399. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (14″, 10) – March 2025, starting at €999.

– March 2025, starting at €999. Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 (16″, 10) and (14″, 10) – March 2025, starting at €1,299 and €1,099, respectively.

– March 2025, starting at €1,299 and €1,099, respectively. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x (15″, 10) – March 2025, starting at €599.

* View detailed specifications on Lenovo’s website here.