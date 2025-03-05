Wheels of the Week: Rugged reliability defines the Triton

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Triton 2.4DI-D Double Cab 4×4 has got that classic bakkie silhouette: chunky, purposeful, and undeniably tough. The squared-off front grille and the slightly bulging wheel arches shout “I can handle anything.” while the interior is functional and durable.

Under the hood, the 2.4-litre DI-D turbo-diesel engine is the heart of this workhorse. It is not a fire-breathing monster, but it delivers a solid 133kW and 430Nm of torque. That is plenty of grunt for hauling heavy loads, tackling challenging terrain, and generally letting me feel like I was in command. The engine’s character is more about low-down torque than high-revving thrills, making it perfect for off-road adventures and towing. It is also surprisingly fuel efficient, which is a massive plus when planning those long weekend getaways.

Engaging the four-wheel drive is easy, and the low-range gearing was a godsend when I was facing steep inclines and slippery surfaces. The Triton’s off-road capabilities are genuinely impressive. It handles rocky trails, muddy ruts, and sandy tracks with aplomb.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

It is the kind of vehicle that encourages me to explore the less-travelled paths, to discover hidden gems that I would not dare attempt in a less capable vehicle.

The ride quality is comfortable. It is not plush. The leaf-spring rear suspension is designed for carrying heavy loads, so it can feel a bit bouncy when the bed is empty. However, once it has a load, the ride smooths out considerably. The handling is predictable and confidence-inspiring, even on winding roads.

The air conditioning is really affective throughout the cabin. Bluetooth connectivity and electric windows add a nice feature to this rugged, rambunctious bakkie. The seats are comfortable for long journeys, and there is plenty of space for four adults.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The tech on this rugged beast is also impressive. For starters, it has keyless access and start/stop function. The rain sensor is a real win with all the heavy rains we have experienced.

Parking this bakkie is made easier with park distance control for both front and rear, and the rear camera.

Something that I always look for in a vehicle is its connectivity to Android Auto. The Triton did not disappoint. It connected wirelessly to Android Auto and I was able to follow my route with a clear display on the infotainment screen. The Triton also has two front and rear USB ports to keep all the passengers happy and charged.

One of the Triton’s strong points is its reliability. Mitsubishi has a reputation for building tough and dependable vehicles, and this is no exception. It is built to withstand the rigours of daily use, and it is backed by a solid warranty.

Pricing for the Mitsubishi Triton 2.4DI-D Double Cab 4×4 auto starts at R 679,990.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.