Judas and the Black Messiah album out now

The album inspired by the movie of the same name features artists from H.E.R to Jay-Z.

7 hours ago

Six Course Music Group and RCA Records released Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. The album is based off the movie of the same name that has also been recently been released.

Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. kicks off the 22-track album which features music by Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Hit-Boy, H.E.R., Nas, G Herbo, Lil Durk, A$AP Rocky, Black Thought, Polo G, Rakim, SiR, Dom Kennedy, White Dave, and more. 

“Where There’s People, There’s Power” is the underlining theme on the collection of music, aiming to inform and inspire today’s generation.

Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album is executive produced by Hit-Boy, RCA’s SVP of A&R Dash Sherrod, Ryan Coogler and RCA’s SVP of Marketing and CEO of Six Course Inc. Archie Davis.

Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album track list includes:

  1. Cointelpro / Dec. 4 – Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. 
  2. Fight For You – H.E.R.
  3. EPMD – Nas
  4. Welcome to America – Black Thought
  5. What It Feels Like – Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z
  6. Broad Day – Hit-Boy
  7. Plead the .45th – Smino & Saba
  8. Somethin Ain’t Right – Masego ft. JID and Rapsody
  9. Letter 2 U – BJ The Chicago Kid
  10. On Your Mind – Lil Durk
  11. Appraise – White Dave
  12. All Black – G Herbo
  13. I Declare War – Nardo Wick
  14. No Profanity – Pooh Shiesty
  15. Last Man Standing – Polo G
  16. Respect My Mind – DOM KENNEDY 
  17. Revolutionary – G Herbo ft. Bump J
  18. Teach Me – SiR
  19. Contagious – SAFE & Kiana Ledé
  20. Rich Nigga Problems – A$AP Rocky
  21. Outro
  22. Bonus: Black Messiah – Rakim

Click here to purchase or stream the album.

