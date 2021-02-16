Judas and the Black Messiah album out now

Six Course Music Group and RCA Records released Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. The album is based off the movie of the same name that has also been recently been released.

Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. kicks off the 22-track album which features music by Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Hit-Boy, H.E.R., Nas, G Herbo, Lil Durk, A$AP Rocky, Black Thought, Polo G, Rakim, SiR, Dom Kennedy, White Dave, and more.

“Where There’s People, There’s Power” is the underlining theme on the collection of music, aiming to inform and inspire today’s generation.

Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album is executive produced by Hit-Boy, RCA’s SVP of A&R Dash Sherrod, Ryan Coogler and RCA’s SVP of Marketing and CEO of Six Course Inc. Archie Davis.

Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album track list includes:

Cointelpro / Dec. 4 – Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. Fight For You – H.E.R. EPMD – Nas Welcome to America – Black Thought What It Feels Like – Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z Broad Day – Hit-Boy Plead the .45th – Smino & Saba Somethin Ain’t Right – Masego ft. JID and Rapsody Letter 2 U – BJ The Chicago Kid On Your Mind – Lil Durk Appraise – White Dave All Black – G Herbo I Declare War – Nardo Wick No Profanity – Pooh Shiesty Last Man Standing – Polo G Respect My Mind – DOM KENNEDY Revolutionary – G Herbo ft. Bump J Teach Me – SiR Contagious – SAFE & Kiana Ledé Rich Nigga Problems – A$AP Rocky Outro Bonus: Black Messiah – Rakim

Click here to purchase or stream the album.