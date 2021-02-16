Stream of the Day
Judas and the Black Messiah album out now
The album inspired by the movie of the same name features artists from H.E.R to Jay-Z.
Six Course Music Group and RCA Records released Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. The album is based off the movie of the same name that has also been recently been released.
Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. kicks off the 22-track album which features music by Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Hit-Boy, H.E.R., Nas, G Herbo, Lil Durk, A$AP Rocky, Black Thought, Polo G, Rakim, SiR, Dom Kennedy, White Dave, and more.
“Where There’s People, There’s Power” is the underlining theme on the collection of music, aiming to inform and inspire today’s generation.
Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album is executive produced by Hit-Boy, RCA’s SVP of A&R Dash Sherrod, Ryan Coogler and RCA’s SVP of Marketing and CEO of Six Course Inc. Archie Davis.
Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album track list includes:
- Cointelpro / Dec. 4 – Chairman Fred Hampton Jr.
- Fight For You – H.E.R.
- EPMD – Nas
- Welcome to America – Black Thought
- What It Feels Like – Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z
- Broad Day – Hit-Boy
- Plead the .45th – Smino & Saba
- Somethin Ain’t Right – Masego ft. JID and Rapsody
- Letter 2 U – BJ The Chicago Kid
- On Your Mind – Lil Durk
- Appraise – White Dave
- All Black – G Herbo
- I Declare War – Nardo Wick
- No Profanity – Pooh Shiesty
- Last Man Standing – Polo G
- Respect My Mind – DOM KENNEDY
- Revolutionary – G Herbo ft. Bump J
- Teach Me – SiR
- Contagious – SAFE & Kiana Ledé
- Rich Nigga Problems – A$AP Rocky
- Outro
- Bonus: Black Messiah – Rakim
Click here to purchase or stream the album.