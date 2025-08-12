Final chapter of ‘Resident Alien’ lands on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Season 4 sees Harry imprisoned on the Moon while a mantid impostor stirs trouble in his place.

Shapeshifting shenanigans are at the centre of Resident Alien’s new season. The fourth and final chapter is streaming on Showmax from today (13 August 2025).

The science fiction comedy-drama opens with Harry Vanderspeigle trapped in a Grey prison on the Moon with his baby Bridget. Meanwhile, on Earth, a cunning extraterrestrial mantid assumes his identity, intent on taking his place.

Alan Tudyk returns as Harry, reprising his Critics Choice Super-nominated role, and also portrays the Mantid in Harry’s guise. Clancy Brown voices the Mantid in its true form. Tudyk directed the first two episodes of the season.

Photo supplied.

New cast includes Emmy nominee Stephen Root (Barry‘s Monroe Fuches) as Harry’s evil alien father and Jewel Staite (Firefly’s Kaylee) as an FBI agent investigating a series of gruesome murders.

Resident Alien is created by five-time Emmy nominee Chris Sheridan (Family Guy). The show was nominated as Best Genre Comedy Series at the 2025 Saturn Awards, presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films.

Previous seasons were nominated for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series and Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series (for Tudyk) at the Critics Choice Super Awards and named Best Cable Series: Comedy at the Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards.