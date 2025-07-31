Stream of the Day
‘Battlefield 6’ event reveals multiplayer gameplay
The upcoming war game centres on a private military force whose rise threatens to ignite global conflict.
A deeper look into Battlefield 6’s gameplay was revealed in a Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal Event on YouTube yesterday (31 July 2025).
Announced last week, the upcoming first-person shooter is the eighteenth instalment in the series, after Battlefield 2042.
The game will feature high-intensity infantry combat, aerial dogfights, and destructible environments. As with previous entries, large-scale warfare is a focus – featuring tanks, jets, and squad-based tactics.
The story centres on Pax Armata, a powerful military corporation reportedly backed by former NATO states. Their rise drives the game’s campaign, which marks a return to narrative-driven gameplay. The last entry to feature a campaign was Battlefield V, released in 2018.
The introduction of a globally-backed faction suggests a near-future setting shaped by geopolitical tension. The narrative hints at a world destabilised by militarised corporations acting with political support. This continues the series’ tradition of fictionalising modern global conflict.
Battlefield says Pax Armata is a world-leading private military company, with the goal of dismantling NATO and its allies. Their motto, “Our Protection, Your Peace,” underlines their mission and ideological reach.
Battlefield 6 is developed by Battlefield Studios, and published by Electronic Arts (EA). It is expected to release later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.
* Visit the ‘Battlefield 6’ website here.