‘Battlefield 6’ event reveals multiplayer gameplay

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The upcoming war game centres on a private military force whose rise threatens to ignite global conflict.

A deeper look into Battlefield 6’s gameplay was revealed in a Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal Event on YouTube yesterday (31 July 2025).

Announced last week, the upcoming first-person shooter is the eighteenth instalment in the series, after Battlefield 2042.

The game will feature high-intensity infantry combat, aerial dogfights, and destructible environments. As with previous entries, large-scale warfare is a focus – featuring tanks, jets, and squad-based tactics.

The story centres on Pax Armata, a powerful military corporation reportedly backed by former NATO states. Their rise drives the game’s campaign, which marks a return to narrative-driven gameplay. The last entry to feature a campaign was Battlefield V, released in 2018.

The introduction of a globally-backed faction suggests a near-future setting shaped by geopolitical tension. The narrative hints at a world destabilised by militarised corporations acting with political support. This continues the series’ tradition of fictionalising modern global conflict.

Battlefield says Pax Armata is a world-leading private military company, with the goal of dismantling NATO and its allies. Their motto, “Our Protection, Your Peace,” underlines their mission and ideological reach.

Battlefield 6 is developed by Battlefield Studios, and published by Electronic Arts (EA). It is expected to release later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

* Visit the ‘Battlefield 6’ website here.