SA thriller ‘Marked’ streams on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new six-part drama, starring Lerato Mvelase, explores the moral cost of desperation.

Marked, a new South African-produced crime thriller, follows a mother’s descent into moral uncertainty as she tries to save her sick daughter.

The six-episode drama series debuts on Netflix today (31 July 2025), with a cast led by Lerato Mvelase. It is directed by Akin Omotoso, Matshepo Maja and Jono Hall.

Marked centres on Babalwa (Mvelase), a cash-in-transit security guard who turns to desperate measures when her daughter Palesa (Ama Qamata) is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. With no medical aid and no financial support, Babalwa’s options narrow, forcing her to consider illegal actions that conflict with her values and duties.

Initially leaning on small loans and prayer, Babalwa is gradually pulled into a criminal scheme involving her colleague Tebza (S’Dumo Mtshali) and local hustler Zweli (Sphamandla Dhludhlu). As the situation escalates, trust erodes, and betrayal turns the mission into a high-stakes fight for survival. What begins as a mother’s attempt to protect her child spirals into a journey through betrayal, violence and ethical compromise.

The cast includes Bonko Khoza as Babalwa’s husband Lungile, with supporting roles by Jerry Mofokeng wa Makgetha, Desmond Dube, Natasha Thahane, Gaisang Noge, Linda Sokhulu, and Mduduzi Mabaso.

Produced by Quizzical Pictures, Marked is executive produced by Harriet Gavshon, Odirile Mekwa and JP Potgieter, with Akin Omotoso also credited as creative producer. The writing team is led by Sydney Dire, joined by Wendy Gumede and Charlene Ntsane.