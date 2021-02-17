New NieR Replicant gameplay video released

Square Enix has revealed new gameplay featuring upgraded visuals, combat, and re-arranged music tracks for NieR Replicant version 1.22474487139…

NieR Replicant is the re-telling of the original RPG NieR Replicant from 2010 — rebuilt for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One family and PC (Steam).

The video showcases the protagonist, in his youth, as he visits the desert kingdom of Façade with a team of unlikely companions — the warrior Kainé and magical tome Grimoire Weiss. Following his visit, he investigates the Barren Temple, where his exploration culminates in a boss battle against a swarm of mysterious, sentient cubes.

Additional videos showcasing newly re-arranged tracks of fan-favourites from NieR Replicant were also released. The videos include full versions of Snow in Summer and Kainé, alongside samplings of 10 Weiss Edition Arrangement tracks featured in the special soundtrack CD set — included in the limited White Snow Edition of the game.

The videos can be viewed below:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will launch on 23 April 2021.

Click here for more information.