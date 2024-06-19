JAC Motors T9 highlights SA role

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

South Africa’s position as the inaugural right-hand-drive market for the top-of-the-range T9 bakkie reveals a pivotal role in a global expansion strategy.

Just over seven years after JAC Motors opened its doors in South Africa, the automotive brand showcased its full range – and new pricing – at a JAC Day in Gauteng last month.

In a much-awaited move, JAC Motors South Africa late last year introduced the new T9 double-cab range, representing the pinnacle of its T-Series line-up. The T9, first unveiled at the Shanghai Automotive Show, resulted from over four years of dedicated development and extensive global testing.

And South Africa’s position as the inaugural right-hand-drive market for the T9 underscores a pivotal role in JAC Motors’ overarching global expansion strategy.

The new T9 is the company’s most advanced bakkie to date and is built on JAC Motors’ third-generation international LCV platform. The company, which entered the LCV and passenger car markets in 2007 after it started as a truck manufacturer in China 60 years ago, manufactures the T9 range in China for export to over 40 countries where the brand has a presence.

The striking T9, with its imposing road presence, will spearhead JAC Motors’ pursuit of the rapidly expanding leisure-focused double-cab market. The T9 2.0L CTi range includes two Lux and Super Lux derivatives, ranging from R549,900 to R659,900, offering both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations to suit a wide range of preferences.

“We are excited to introduce the T9 into our T-Series double-cab range, targeting customers in search of luxurious comfort and the driving experience of a passenger car, perfectly suited to their active lifestyles and dual-purpose needs,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.

Göbel said the T9’s introduction marked a milestone in JAC Motors’ local presence.

“Concerted efforts over six years to expand our dealer network to over 70 locations in Southern Africa and crucial collaborations with industry leaders like WesBank to establish JAC Finance exemplify our dedication to providing innovative, cost-competitive financial solutions for our valued customers.”

Dynamic turbo-diesel efficiency

The T9 range showcases a new engine line-up from JAC Motors. It debuts with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, while the pipeline includes a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), and PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) models planned for 2024.

The T9’s super-responsive 2.0-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged, direct-injected, common-rail diesel engine featuring an intercooler and Electrical Variable Geometry Turbocharger (EVGT) delivers 125 kW @ 3,600 rpm and 410 Nm available between 1,500 to 2,500 rpm, ensuring extraordinary everyday drivability.

The T9’s highly efficient turbo-diesel engine, paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, seamlessly transfers power to the rear wheels. The transmission offers various driving modes, including Sport, Normal, Eco and Snow, for maximum efficiency and a relaxing driving experience. The 4×4 derivatives offer electronic part-time 4WD with low range and a rear diff-lock for enhanced off-road capability.

The T9’s advanced drivetrain setup delivers remarkable fuel efficiency. The 4×2 derivatives achieve an impressive average fuel consumption of 7.8 L/100 km (combined cycle), offering an approximate 1,000-kilometer driving range on its 76-litre tank. With a braked Towing Mass of 3,500 kg, it is ideal for families towing heavy camping equipment when seeking adventurous outings.

“The T9’s lively performance and the ease of driving a double-cab of its size are truly impressive,” says Göbel. “It combines ample power, spacious comfort for family outings and lifestyle adventures, and brilliant fuel economy—a significant factor for today’s discerning buyers.”

Integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Headlamps, and Fog Lamps seamlessly blend into the front bumper design, accentuating its modern look.

The T9’s stylish design, defined by neat creases and curves, complements its lifestyle aesthetics, adding to its striking appearance. It is complemented by bold black wheel arches, running boards and a style bar to round off its rugged appearance. Attractive two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels with a floral-inspired design and 265/60 R18 tyres perfectly fit the rugged look of JAC Motors’ new range-topping lifestyle bakkie.

The distinctive LED Tail Light design enhances nighttime visibility while adding a touch of elegance to the rear profile. A high-mounted Stop Lamp also ensures added safety and visibility, while rear Fog Lamps complete the package.

Standard specifications

Numerous active and passive safety features include a high-strength steel birdcage body, multi-layer anti-collision beams, and six airbags, which include a world-leading front centre airbag. Other standard features across the range include a Traction Control System (TCS), Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-start Hold Control (HHC).

The T9 is equipped with disc brakes in the front and rear, as well as advanced safety systems, including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), a Brake Override System (BOS), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to ensure the safety of both drivers and passengers.

Other safety features include Remote Keyless Entry, Central Locking with Speed-sensitive Auto Door Locks, two ISOFIX Child Restraint Anchor Points, Rear Parking Sensors and a Reverse Camera. Dusk-sensing Headlamps, a Rear Window Demister, and heated, electrically adjustable Side Mirrors with Indicator Lamps add to the T9’s comprehensive safety package. The Super Lux also features Front Parking Sensors, Welcome Lamps, fold-away Side Mirrors, and a handy and practical 360˚ View Camera to ensure you know your surroundings on and off the road.

The T9 offers high-quality leather accented interior appointments, providing an elegant and luxurious feel inside the cab. Genuine leather seats and an adjustable leather-bound, multi-function Steering Wheel, including Cruise Control, provide additional convenient driver comforts. It features a Climate Control Air-conditioner with Rear Vents to ensure comfort for both the driver and passengers.

An Electronic Park Brake, Auto Hold function, Variable Intermittent Windscreen Wipers, and an electrically adjustable Driver Seat are standard in the range. The Super Lux derivatives additionally boast a Power Tilt- and Sliding Sunroof, Privacy Glass, Roof Rails, Rain-sensing Windscreen Wipers, heated Front Seats, an electrically adjustable Passenger Seat, and an Auto-dimming Rearview mirror for additional comfort.

Remote-controlled electric windows with an anti-clamp function on all windows and driver’s control add to the list of convenience features and provide more safety for passengers in the cab. A 7-inch multi-information Instrument Cluster, Wireless Charging, 220V and 12V Accessory sockets, and USB ports (including a USB-C port) in the front and rear ensure you stay informed and connected on the road.

Standard fitment across the range includes an upmarket 10.4-inch touchscreen Infotainment system with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone connectivity. The easy-to-use Infotainment system houses essential vehicle settings and information about the vehicle’s health, e.g. the 360˚ View Camera and features like the valuable Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Chassis configuration

The T9’s double-wishbone independent front suspension with coil springs ensures superior handling, drivability and passenger comfort. This configuration effectively minimises body roll, enhancing stability, especially under heavy loads or challenging off-road situations.

The T9 supports a robust ladder frame suspension, including rear integral bridge support. It is 5,330 mm long, 1,965 mm wide, and 1,920 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,110 mm. The T9 has a 6.2-meter turning radius, enhancing manoeuvrability in urban and off-road areas.

The T9’s payload is 1,000 kg, and the double-skinned load box measures 1,520 mm × 1,590 mm × 470 mm to ensure that cargo, luggage and lifestyle equipment can easily be uploaded for family excursions. The load box is sprayed with an anti-scratch and corrosion-resistant truck bedliner for maximum protection.

Off-road credentials

The T9 4×4 derivatives feature BorgWarner’s dependable ESOF electronically-controlled part-time four-wheel-drive system. Up to 80 km/h, drivers can transition between two-wheel drive (2H) and four-wheel drive (4H) with a centre console Dial Switch for extra traction on slippery surfaces.

It also features low-speed four-wheel drive (4L) with torque amplification for enhanced off-road capability. The T9, with a rear diff-lock, ZF eight-speed transmission, and safety features like Hill Descent Control, excels on challenging terrains. It boasts a 27⁰ approach angle, a 23⁰ departure angle and 210 mm ground clearance. The wading depth of the T9 is 800 mm.

“Our new T9 is the ideal lifestyle bakkie for adventurous families to enjoy luxurious comfort on journeys to uncharted destinations while effortlessly navigating challenging terrains,” concludes Göbel.

Model line-up and pricing

The T9’s retail price includes the company’s comprehensive 5-year/100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, 5-year/100,000 km service plan and 24-hour roadside assistance programme. Service intervals are scheduled every 10,000 km.

The suggested retail prices of the T9 line-up, including VAT, announced at the JAC Day last month, are:

T9 2.0L CTi 4×2 Lux: R549,900

T9 2.0L CTi 4×2 Super Lux: R599,900

T9 2.0L CTi 4×4 Lux: R609,900

T9 2.0L CTi 4×4 Super Lux: R659,900

The T9 is available in seven colours: Star Grey, Metallic Grey, Silver, White, Black, Red and Blue.