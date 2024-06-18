New Toyota Hilux is here

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The next chapter in the legend of the Toyota Hilux has begun. Building on a heritage of performance, ride comfort and imposing appearance – not to mention multiple Dakar Rally wins – the Hilux GR Sport III is the new face of a sub-brand that was born as long ago as 1968.

The double cab Hilux GR-S III delivers a powerful combination of enhanced handling and stability, with excellent towing (3 500kg) and payload (1 000kg) capacity.

It features an increase in tread, the lateral distance between the wheels, which is expanded by 140mm at the front and 155mm at the rear compared to the standard Toyota Hilux. This creates a confidence-inspiring ride even in adverse weather or road conditions.

On- and off-road capabilities are also purposefully enhanced, thanks to that wider tread and significant improvements in handling characteristics, such as increased vehicle stability through reduced roll angle, and a precise steering response.

Optimised handling ensures a sure-footed drive with reduced vibration noise, while the suspension and brakes have been specifically enhanced. Driving excitement and sporty sensations are evoked without compromise on ride comfort, making it a perfect partner for everyday enjoyment.

The powerful and proven 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine provides response and vigour, no matter the requirement. Delivering 165kW and 550Nm of torque, it is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota provided the following description of the vehicle’s features:

Exterior

Imposing updated look and powerful stance

Weight and drag reduction from new 17-inch wheels

Always a commanding presence, the GR-S III elevates the Hilux to a stylish new level. A dynamic, imposing demeanour from all angles signifies an unrivalled sense of purpose and the bold black over-fenders accentuate the GR-S III’s muscular stance.

That striking look is emphasised by new 17-inch black alloy wheels, delivering impressive aesthetics combined with eye-catching red brake callipers. They contribute to performance too; a large rim area reduces aerodynamic drag while an ultra-efficient central spoke trims wheel weight.

Marking the Hilux GR-S III out from the crowd is a variety of premium exterior design details, such as the black G mesh front grille featuring classic Toyota name logo, black sidestep, mirrors and door handles. Silver-coloured protective front underguard, black rear bumper and distinctive GR logos compliment an evocative appearance.

Interior

Premium monochrome colour theme aligns with sporty red accents

Enhancements for driving practicality and enjoyment

Exclusive GR instrument panel details

Multimedia system including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is now paired with JBL sound system

The Hilux GR-S III’s forceful sense of purpose is mirrored within the cabin, where the bakkie’s DNA as an authentic performer with sporting heritage is underlined. A black, monochrome theme creates a stylish feel and is accompanied by bold red accents, such as the contrasting red seat belts, to emphasise the motorsport passion behind the GR identity.

Paddle controls add the option of manual shift selection while the perforated sports leather steering wheel (with contrast stitching) and aluminium sport pedals complete the experience.

Black suede and leather sport seats, with silver stitching and perforation, elevate the interior appearance and provide exceptional comfort as well as a better grip, minimising sliding when the occupants experience higher lateral forces.

Completing the high-quality look and feel of the Hilux GR-S III cabin is a new hydrographic ornament on the door trim and dashboard, which also features GR details on the information display and instrumentation.

It also boasts Toyota’s multimedia system, operated using an 8-inch touchscreen display. To elevate your audio senses, the GR-S III now comes standard with a JBL sound system with nine speakers.

Technical Changes

Functional design strengthened by enhanced approach angle and greater ground clearance

Optimal front and rear suspension balance for smoother, more stable ride

More precise, powerful braking with bigger 17-inch front discs and new 15-inch rear discs

Hilux is world renowned for its “go anywhere” off-road capabilities and dependability, and the latest model strengthens that legacy.

An increase from 29 degrees to 30 degrees of approach angle, and enhanced ground clearance, extend its formidable off-road capabilities. That is achieved via a 20 mm increase in ride height combined with a tread increase of 140mm at the front and 155 mm at the rear.

Aerodynamically, the Hilux GR-S III takes a no-compromise approach thanks to the new air curtain structure, including a brand-new bumper with a functional fog lamp bezel which seeks to optimise drag efficiency and reduce turbulence in the wheel arch.

A smoother, more stable ride over any terrain is assured via dedicated updates designed to further improve handling precision, enhance stability in a straight line and achieve new levels of comfort.

The new lighter 17-inch wheels are equipped with all-terrain tyres to enhance grip and overall stability. Precise, powerful braking provides peace of mind thanks to front discs expanded from 16 to 17 inches, and new 15-inch discs on the rear which replace the previous drum brake.

Hilux GR-S III Pricing

The Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 DC 4×4 GR Sport III is priced at R999 000. It also comes standard with 9-services/90 000km service plan (with intervals of 10 000 km) and a 3-year/100 000km warranty.