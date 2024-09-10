The prop that gets the job done

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

First impressions are solid. The new JAC T9 has a muscular, rugged look, like a rugby player you don’t mess with. It has a different style that commands attention.

Step inside with keyless entry, and you are greeted by a spacious cabin. The seats are comfortable and offer good support. There is plenty of legroom in both rows for the rugby players. The materials are a mix of soft-touch surfaces and harder plastics, but it all feels well put-together.

The infotainment system is functional, with plug-in Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. It can be a bit slow to respond. However, once it is setup, it works and no chance of finding yourself off to the wrong rugby game, just follow the map on the infotainment system. The 360-degree camera is a fabulous feature for this big boy, especially when reversing or parking.

On the road, the T9 surprises. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine provides plenty of power, making overtaking a simple task. The ride is comfortable, soaking up bumps with ease. The handling is good, just like a good scrum in rugby. The T9 has intelligent electronic shift 8-Speed auto transmission with standard/sport/eco/snow modes.

Safety features of the JAC T9 include sensing windscreen wipers, hill-start hold control (HHC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear PDC (Park Distance Sensors), driver and passenger front and side airbags, and curtain airbag.

Where the JAC T9 really shines is in its practicality. There are plenty of storage compartments throughout the cabin, making it easy to stay organised, just like rugby players know where the next move will be. It is the kind of vehicle that is perfect for families or a rugby team that needs a lot of space.

The T9 is a capable and surprisingly comfortable machine that offers a lot of bang for your buck.

Pricing for the JAC T9 2.0 CTi starts from R549,900 (VAT incl.) with a 5-year/100,000 km 24-Hour Roadside Assistance.

JAC warranty and service plan:

• 5-year/100,000 km Warranty

• 5-year/100,000 km Service Plan

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

