New JAC T8 double-cab loads up on safety

A range of passive safety features defines the new Super Lux model, all coming standard with the vehicle.

A comprehensive array of active and passive safety features defines the new JAC T8 Super Lux 2023 car. It includes, as standard, airbags, a Traction Control System (TCS), Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-start Hold Control (HHC).

The T8 2.0L CTI Super Lux double-cab, brought to the local market by JAC Motors South Africa, sports a refreshed 2023 facelift, and a more rugged aesthetic and bold road presence. JAC is offering R50,000 worth of additional factory-fitted features, all covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.

The T8 is manufactured in China, and exported to over 40 left- and right-hand-drive countries.

“Local customer research reveals that our T8 owners highly appreciate its exceptional fuel efficiency, comfort and many safety features for peace of mind motoring,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa. “The new T8 Super Lux, with enhanced features, elevates our customer value proposition.”

Göbel says that the new T8 Super Lux line-up includes 4×2 and 4×4 derivatives, all priced under R500,000. Positioned between the affordable T6 double-cab workhorse line-up and the imminent T9 range-topper, he says, the T8 offers a value choice for double-cab buyers seeking a versatile bakkie that addresses both their lifestyle needs and work demands.

The 2023 facelift adds flair with a stylishly designed chrome-plated grille, Xenon headlamps with built-in LED Daytime Running Lights, and Fog Lamps integrated into the front bumper.

“Responding to customer feedback, the T8 Super Lux derivatives come standard with factory-fitted electric sunroofs,” says Göbel.

Further enhancing safety, it boasts disc brakes in the front and rear, complemented by an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Override System (BOS), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Extra safety features include an ISOFIX Child Restraint System with two baby seat mounting points and heated side mirrors for defrosting and enhancing rear visibility during cold winter mornings. A reverse camera, rear park distance sensors, remote keyless entry, and central locking with auto door locks enhance the safety package.

The T8 Super Lux offers various appealing interior appointments, including a multi-function steering wheel, adjustable steering column, cruise control, air-conditioner and electric windows. A one-touch up/down function lets the driver open and close all the windows. Genuine leather covers the newly designed front seats, while a power-adjustable driver’s seat enhances the interior of the new line-up.

A multi-information display instrument cluster informs drivers of vital information about their vehicle’s health and status. It comes standard with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, offering Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

USB and 12V power sockets are placed within a closable compartment in the centre console.

Model line-up and pricing

JAC Motors entered the local market in 2017, introducing its range of bakkies and trucks. Since then, the Brand has expanded its presence with an extensive network of over 60 dealers across Southern Africa.

The T8 Super Lux’s enticing retail package includes a 24-hour Roadside Assistance program, a standard 5-year/150,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, and a 5-year/60,000 km service plan. Service intervals are scheduled every 10,000 km.

The suggested retail prices of the T8 line-up (VAT incl.):

T8 2.0L CTI 4×2 Super Lux: R449,900

T8 2.0L CTI 4×4 Super Lux: R499,900

The T8 Super Lux is available in six colours. An array of accessories allows owners to personalise their vehicles to match their individual tastes.

* For more information, visit www.jacmotors.co.za.