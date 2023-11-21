Fiat Strada dives in to sub-Saharan Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The leader in vehicle sales in Brazil in 2023 is venturing into Africa, bringing award-winning technology and safety to the compact pick-up market.

The Fiat Strada sold over 85,000 units in Brazil in the year to the end of September 2023 and 400.000 units since its second-generation launch in 2020. Starting this month, its manufacturer, Stellantis, hopes to repeat the act in the Sub-Saharan African market.

Developed and manufactured at the Stellantis plant in Betim, Minas Gerais, Brazil, this compact pick-up is the culmination of 25 years of expertise, resulting in approximately 2.1-million units produced. Its transformation in 2020 was radical, making it sturdier and introducing new features.

In Brazil, it was honoured as the Pick-up of the Year in 2020 by Autoesporte, and secured around 20 other awards during that year.

This vehicle is influenced by the award-winning Fiat Toro in its design, with iconic LED headlights emitting 20% brighter light than its competitors. Its cargo capacity is massive, capable of accommodating between 650 kg and 720 kg, depending on the version, and offering up to 1,354 liters in the single-cabin model, making it suited to a variety of professional and personal needs.

The Strada is equipped with advanced technologies, such as stability control, hill start assist, and TC+, which ensures optimal traction on challenging terrains. It boasts four airbags, pretensioner seatbelts, and the Isofix system for young passengers.

“The introduction of the Fiat Strada in Sub-Saharan Africa marks a significant milestone for Stellantis,” says Samir Cherfan, chief operating officer of Stellantis for Middle East & Africa. “The Fiat Strada is a flexible partner for individuals who welcome change and push their limits because it combines the practicality of a family vehicle with the dependability required in a business environment.

“With this new vehicle, we expand our range of mobility solutions into the emerging entry-level pick-up segment, catering to the needs of our Sub-Saharan African customers. This reaffirms our commitment to strengthening our leadership in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market within the region.”