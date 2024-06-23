SA’s EV charger grid ramped up

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

GridCars and Shenzhen Infypower have signed an agreement to use the Chinese manufacturer’s technology.

GridCars, South Africa’s biggest car charging company, has entered an agreement with Shenzhen Infypower to supply and install electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in South Africa.

Representatives from GridCars and the Government of Shenzhen City celebrated the partnership at the signing of the agreement at the Bank of China in Sandton, Johannesburg.

GridCars, which operates over 70% of South Africa’s public EV charging infrastructure, says it chose Infypower as its strategic partner because of the manufacturer’s world-leading technology.

GridCars CEO Winstone Jordaan says Infypower’s products have an excellent reputation for reliability, efficiency, and compatibility.

“Infypower is one of China’s top sellers of EV products worldwide,” he said. “The company invests heavily in research and development, and holds multiple patents. This made Infypower a natural choice for us.”

As part of the agreement, GridCars becomes the sole agent for Infypower’s products in South Africa.

Besides the supply of public DC fast charging infrastructure for EV owners, GridCars has also launched a new range of smart connected AC home chargers to the South African market.

“These chargers are different to the simple chargers often supplied with electric vehicles when the cars are sold to customers,” said Jordaan. “Smart chargers will help to manage electricity demand on micro level, for example in housing estates, as well as on macro level, to limit the demand placed on the national grid.”