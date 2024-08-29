Real-life horror delivers chills 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘The Deliverance’ draws inspiration from the true events of the Ammons haunting case.

Movie of the Week

The Deliverance, a horror movie based on the real-life Ammons haunting case—an alleged supernatural possession—begins streaming on Netflix today (30 August 2024).

Protagonist Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother, moves her family into a new home in hopes for a fresh start. However, the new beginning quickly turns into a nightmare as mysterious and malevolent forces threaten to tear her family apart.

As strange occurrences intensify, the involvement of governmental agencies raises the stakes, pushing Ebony into a desperate battle to protect her children and her faith.

Ebony is played by Andra Day. She is joined by Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Mo’Nique, and Glenn Close.

The narrative, written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum, explores themes of darkness, possession, and the quest for a higher power.

The Deliverance is directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lee Daniels. His previous work includes Precious (2009), The Butler (2013), and The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021).