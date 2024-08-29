Movie of the Week
Real-life horror delivers chills
‘The Deliverance’ draws inspiration from the true events of the Ammons haunting case.
The Deliverance, a horror movie based on the real-life Ammons haunting case—an alleged supernatural possession—begins streaming on Netflix today (30 August 2024).
Protagonist Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother, moves her family into a new home in hopes for a fresh start. However, the new beginning quickly turns into a nightmare as mysterious and malevolent forces threaten to tear her family apart.
As strange occurrences intensify, the involvement of governmental agencies raises the stakes, pushing Ebony into a desperate battle to protect her children and her faith.
Ebony is played by Andra Day. She is joined by Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Mo’Nique, and Glenn Close.
The narrative, written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum, explores themes of darkness, possession, and the quest for a higher power.
The Deliverance is directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lee Daniels. His previous work includes Precious (2009), The Butler (2013), and The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021).