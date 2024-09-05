Beetlejuice comes back to life

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the sequel, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, the Deetz family’s daughter inadvertently opens a portal to the afterlife, unleashing chaos as the mischievous spirit makes his return.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice revisits director Tim Burton’s quirky world, 36 years after the release of the 1988 classic, Beetlejuice. The 2024 sequel sees the mischievous spirit comes back to life in a movie that blends fantasy, comedy, and horror.

Plot

The story centres on the Deetz family, who, after a sudden family tragedy, return to their haunted home in Winter River. Lydia’s teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers a mysterious model of the town hidden in the attic. When she inadvertently opens a portal to the afterlife, chaos ensues, leading to the inevitable return of the troublesome ghost Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice) when his name is spoken three times.

Returning and new talent

The film features Michael Keaton, who reprises his role as Betelgeuse. Oscar nominee Winona Ryder returns as Lydia Deetz, while two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara reprises her role as Delia Deetz. Joining the returning cast are several new faces, including Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux. Arthur Conti makes his feature film debut, while Jenna Ortega stars as Lydia’s daughter.

Tim Burton and team

The screenplay is crafted by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, based on a story developed with Seth Grahame-Smith. Burton’s distinct blend of dark comedy and fantasy is supported by a team of collaborators, including Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, composer Danny Elfman, and special effects supervisor Neal Scanlan.

The film is produced by Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Tim Burton himself, alongside a group of executive producers.

Where to watch

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice begins screening in Ster Kinekor cinemas from 6 September 2024.