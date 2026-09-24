‘Heart of the Beast’ tests dog’s bravery

Photo courtesy Ster-kinekor.

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A new movie follows a special forces officer and his military dog after they are stranded in the wild.

Movie of the Week

A plane crash strands James Belmont and his military dog Odin deep in the Alaskan wilderness in a new action thriller.

Heart of the Beast is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres. The movie opened nationwide in South Africa yesterday (24 September 2026).

Belmont and Odin must endure a hostile environment and fight for survival against the elements. Their ordeal places the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend at the centre of their greatest battle yet.

Photo supplied.

Brad Pitt stars as James Belmont. He is a two-time Oscar recipient for producing 12 Years a Slave and his supporting performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Across his decades-long career, his roles have included Ladybug in Bullet Train, Tyler Durden in Fight Club, and Sonny Hayes in F1.

The cast includes JK Simmons (Spider-Man and Invincible) and Anna Lambe (North of North and The Social Reckoning). Heart of the Beast is produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer and Brad Pitt, with Damien Chazelle among the film’s executive producers.

Filmmaker David Ayer, whose credits include Fury, End of Watch and The Beekeeper, directs from a screenplay by Cameron Alexander.

* Watch the ‘Heart of the Beast’ trailer here.