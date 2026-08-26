Suzuki Swift: Small hatch, big smile

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is something wonderfully honest about the Suzuki Swift. It does not pretend to be something it is not. It is not trying to be the fastest hot hatch on the road or the most luxurious small car in the segment. The Swift focuses on doing the important things well. After spending time behind the wheel, I completely understand why it has become such a favourite in South Africa.

The biggest surprise for me was just how much fun it is to drive. Dashing to the shops (not often) or on a longer trip to the airport (often), the drive was smooth. The Swift has a cheerful personality that seems to encourage me to keep driving just a little further. It is one of those rare cars that puts a smile on my face without needing huge power figures or expensive performance upgrades.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Suzuki has done an excellent job of giving the interior a fresh look without making it feel cluttered. Controls are positioned where they should be, making it easy to reach without taking attention away from the road.

The centrepiece is the touchscreen infotainment system, which gives the cabin a far more premium feel than I expected. It responds quickly to inputs and is easy to navigate, something that cannot always be said for all modern infotainment systems. Rather than forcing drivers to work through endless menus, Suzuki has kept things straightforward.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Wireless Android Auto makes driving considerably easier. I climbed into the car, my phone connected almost instantly, and within moments I had access to my most-used navigation apps, playlists and podcasts. There was no searching for cables or trying to remember where I had left a charging lead. It is one of those technologies that I quickly began to take for granted, because it works so seamlessly.

The digital information display ahead of the driver presents key driving information clearly. When I wanted to check fuel economy, trip information or other vehicle data, it was displayed logically and was easy to read at a glance.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Speaking of fuel economy, the Swift impressed me throughout my time with it. Its lightweight construction, combined with Suzuki’s efficient 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, means it sips fuel rather than drinks it. Average fuel consumption was 5.7 litres per 100km.

Around town, the Swift feels lively, pulling away quickly from traffic lights and slipping through busy streets with ease. On the open road it settles into a comfortable cruise, making longer journeys surprisingly relaxing. At times there was a lag, but I was driving the GLX CVT Swift.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The steering is light enough for effortless parking, yet provides enough feedback to keep connected to the road.

Technology is not limited to the infotainment system either. Suzuki has equipped the latest Swift with an impressive suite of advanced safety technologies that would have seemed unimaginable in an affordable hatchback only a few years ago.

The Swift comes equipped with six airbags, including dual front, side and curtain airbags, providing protection for everyone on board. Its well-tuned suspension strikes an excellent balance between comfort and handling, soaking up bumps while remaining steady through corners. The result is a hatchback that feels secure, comfortable and thoroughly enjoyable to drive in a variety of conditions.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Parking is another area where the Swift shines. Its compact dimensions make squeezing into tight parking spaces remarkably easy, while the reversing camera removes much of the guesswork. In busy urban environments, that combination is worth its weight in gold.

The climate control system cooled the cabin on warm South African afternoons and maintained a comfortable temperature throughout the drive without requiring constant adjustments.

Storage throughout the cabin is well considered, with plenty of practical spaces for everyday items such as mobile phones, water bottles and sunglasses. The seats are supportive and comfortable, making longer drives much easier than I had expected from a compact hatchback.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Swift reminded me that driving does not have to be about owning the biggest vehicle on the block. Sometimes the greatest driving enjoyment comes in a compact hatchback that gets things right. The Suzuki Swift did exactly that, and I am smiling every kilometre behind its wheel.

Pricing for the Suzuki Swift starts at R228,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.