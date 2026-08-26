Photo supplied.

The V6 has made Magic with the largest battery yet in a foldable handset, alongside the revolutionary robot phone.

Honor brought its smartphone revolution to South Africa yesterday, unveiling the new Honor Magic V6 foldable phone, alongside the Honor Robot Phone, in a surprise showcase.

At the launch event at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, it also launched the Honor MagicBook X14 laptop and Honor Pad 20 tablet.

The V6 is a foldable flagship device “designed for users who expect more from their devices, from business productivity and travel to entertainment, creativity, and everyday multitasking”. Honor also revealed its new logo and brand slogan: “Dare to Be.”

The event featured campaign ambassadors, screen icon Connie Ferguson, founder of Legends Barbershop Sheldon Tatchell, and SA Cricket Captain Temba Bavuma.

“For us as Honor, today was a day of sharing some of our most exciting devices within our ecosystem,” said Honor SA CEO Fred Zhou. “The aim was to fully drive home the message of innovation-led design and creation. The Honor Magic V6 is our most premium device and designed for the high-end market, including business, tech, lifestyle and sport industry leaders – captains and CEOs.”

To embrace the new slogan, he said, Honor also partnered with South African soccer captain Ronwen Williams and 100m record holder Akani Simbine, “because each of them embodies an inspiring ‘Dare to Be’ story – one we are proud to share with South Africans striving for their own success”.

Honor provided the following information:

The foldable device with the biggest battery

At the heart of the Honor Magic V6 is a large 6,660mAh Honor Silicon-carbon Battery, the largest battery ever featured in a foldable smartphone supporting extended use of the device. The device also supports 80W Wired and 66W Wireless Honor SuperCharge, giving users the flexibility to power up quickly and keep pace with demanding days. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform – the device delivers fast, smooth, and reliable performance for multitasking, productivity, entertainment, and everyday use.

The foldable that offers the best protection.

Featuring Honor Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield and the Honor Super Steel Hinge, tested for up to 500,000 folds, the device delivers a robust structure designed for long-term reliability. With IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, the Honor Magic V6 is built to support users across different environments. The device also features a 7.95-inch inner foldable display designed for productivity, with Fast Flex to quickly fold and unfold your phone to launch the AI Assistant in split-screen view.

Honor Pad 20 – Play better, work smarter

Honor Pad 20, a tablet designed to meet the evolving needs of students, young professionals and families seeking a versatile device ahead of the back-to-school season.

Combining a massive battery, immersive 12.1-inch 3K Honor Display, AI PC-Class Productivity features and intelligent tools, the Honor Pad 20 provides users with a practical platform for studying, working, creating and enjoying entertainment wherever the day takes them. Measuring just 6.29mm thin and weighing approximately 525g, the Honor Pad 20 combines a premium all-metal body with a spacious, portable viewing experience.

Honor MagicBook X14 2026 – Powerfully compact

Also, sharing on stage was the eagerly awaited Honor MagicBook X14 2026 that comes with a 14” Full View Eye comfort display. The laptop has a 60Wh Long Battery that supports 13 hours of simulated real-world range, with a 65w portable fast charging. The Honor MagicBook X14 2026 comes with the All-new Intel CoreTM 3 Processor 304.

Honor Robot Phone – The world’s first robotic smartphone

In a surprise reveal, the Honor Robot Phone made an appearance at the launch which represents the culmination of a spectacular global journey of Honor revolving technology.

The Honor Robot Phone integrates an ultra-compact 4-DoF mechanical system featuring the Honor Titanium Agile Gimbal. Developed through 60 manufacturing processes, the system integrates more than 100 precision components and is supported by more than 100 patents.

The Honor Robot Phone marks the first product milestone under the Cinematic Imaging Partnership between Honor and ARRI, the world-renowned designer of professional cinema cameras. Moving beyond simple filters, the device adapts selected elements of ARRI Image Science and professional cinema workflow for use in a smartphone. Through the Honor–ARRI Cinematic Imaging Partnership, the Robot Phone combines ARRI LogC3, ARRI Wide Gamut 3 and ARRI Looks with the Honor H1 Image Chip.

Looking ahead, technologies developed through Honor’s Cinematic Imaging Partnership with ARRI will continue to evolve and will be further showcased in the upcoming Honor Magic9 Series.

Availability

The Honor Magic V6 is available in Red, from 1 September at an RRP of R39,999 or from R1,599 x 36 months postpaid and consumers will get an Honor Watch 6 as a gift. These offers are available in Vodacom and Cell C.

The Honor Pad 20 is available for RRP of R11,999 available only at Vodacom from 8 September, with free keyboard, stylus pen and Honor Mouse.

The Honor MagicBook X14 2026 is available for a RRP of R16,499, from 8 September at Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C, with free backpack and Honor Mouse.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”. Jason Bannier is deputy editor of Gadget.co.za.