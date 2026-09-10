Mission gone wrong finds a Fix

Photo courtesy Ster-kinekor.

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A new action thriller sends war-torn covert operatives back into danger after a mission in Afghanistan goes wrong.

A new action movie follows a daring rescue in which a team of CIA operatives grab at one final chance to reclaim their lives.

The Fix is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (11 September 2026). The release should not be confused with the 2024 sci-fi film of the same name , which stars Grace Van Dien as a fashion model who begins to mutate in a poisoned future Cape Town .

Instead, the 2026 thriller follows a war-torn group mentored by Larry and led by Tucker. After a mission in Afghanistan goes tragically wrong, the team enters the heart of Tehran to attempt a risky rescue.

Liam Neeson (Taken) stars as Larry alongside Zachary Levi ( Shazam! ) as Tucker. The cast includes Quincy Isaiah, Wes Chatham, Elnaaz Norouzi, Navid Negahban, Annet Mahendru and Titus Welliver. Guy Moshe directs the film. He is a co-writer alongside Mark Bacci and Ron Hutchinson.

Neeson has become closely associated with playing hardened characters who carry the fight alone, from former CIA operative Bryan Mills in Taken to an air marshal trapped aboard a transatlantic flight in Non-Stop and an ex-police officer drawn into a conspiracy in The Commuter. The Fix changes that equation by making Larry the team’s veteran mentor rather than the lone force at the centre.