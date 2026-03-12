‘F1’ returns to Imax, joined by Oscar nominees

Six films up for the 2026 Best Picture Academy Award will screen at select Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today.

In anticipation for the 98th Academy Awards winners being announced on 15 March, Ster-Kinekor is screening six films nominated for Best Picture from today (13 March 2026). Four of these will be available in Imax cinemas.

The movies include F1, a sports drama directed by Joseph Kosinski, which has also been nominated for best visual effects, best sound, and best film editing. The story follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) returning to Formula One to mentor rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), after team owner Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) recruits him to help revive the struggling APXGP team.

Marty Supreme, Sinners, and One Battle After Another will also screen in Imax. Bugonia and Hamnet will be available in standard format only. The Oscar Buzz promotion films are priced at R99 and include a small popcorn and a 500ml drink.

”With our exclusive Oscar Buzz price deal, movie buffs have the opportunity to watch some of last year’s big picture nominees once again in all their glory – and as their directors made them to be seen – on the big screen, including on the biggest screen of them all, in Imax,” says Lynne Wylie, Ster-Kinekor Theatres chief marketing officer.

“The 2026 Oscars season has officially kicked off with the announcement of this year’s Academy Award nominations. We hope everyone will join in the excitement and anticipation of the Oscar Buzz, by watching these nominated movies on our big screens and start making their predictions.”

“Ster-Kinekor continually strives to provide audiences with the latest blockbusters and top-rated movies on both the mainstream and art movie circuits,” says Wylie. “There is only one way to view these multi-nominated films to fully appreciate their overall craftsmanship – on the big screen.

“As we start the countdown to the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, we invite movie lovers to watch the best films in the comfort of one of our cinemas and participate in the Oscar buzz. We’d love to know who you think deserves to take home an Oscar this year.”

The films Oscars nominations include:

F1 – Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Film Editing: four nominations

Bugonia – Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score (Jerskin Fendrix): four nominations

Hamnet – Best Director (Chloé Zhao), Best Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Adapted Screenplay (based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel), Best Original Score, Best Casting, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design: eight nominations

Marty Supreme – Best Director (Josh Safdie), Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Best Supporting Actress (Gwyneth Paltrow), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design: nine nominations

One Battle After Another – Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Benicio del Toro), Best Supporting Actress (Chase Infiniti), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Original Score (Jonny Greenwood), Best Visual Effects: 13 nominations

Sinners – Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Actor: (Michael B. Jordan), Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell), Best Supporting Actress (Hailee Steinfeld), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson), Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects, Best Casting: a record-breaking 16 nominations

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on 15 March 2026 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning television talk show host, writer, producer and comedian Conan O’Brien for the second consecutive year.