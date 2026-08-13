Dinos uproot suburbs in ‘The End of Oak Street’

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A new science-fiction survival movie sends an ordinary family and their neighbourhood into a dangerous unknown.

The End of Oak Street, a new science-fiction survival movie, transforms a quiet suburban neighbourhood into the setting for a cosmic mystery filled with prehistoric threats.

The movie is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (14 August 2026).

A mysterious cosmic event tears Oak Street away from suburbia and transports the neighbourhood somewhere unknown. The Platt family finds that the houses and driveways around them remain familiar, but the world beyond the street has changed completely.

The family must work together to understand where they have been taken and confront the dangers roaming their new surroundings. Dinosaurs now stalk the displaced neighbourhood as the Platts search for answers.

Anne Hathaway (Penelope in The Odyssey ) and Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars films and series) lead the cast as Denise and Greg Platt. Maisy Stella (Nashville) and Christian Convery ( Sweet Tooth ) play Audrey and Brian, the younger members of a household forced to confront the danger together.

The movie is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, known for the supernatural horror film It Follows and mystery thriller Under the Silver Lake. The End of Oak Street expands his interest in unsettling familiar places into a larger survival story, where the safety associated with home is steadily stripped away.

JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper serve as producers. The creative team includes cinematographer Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi and composer Michael Giacchino.

The premise reverses the usual expedition story. The Platts do not travel in search of an unknown world. Instead, that world arrives outside their front door, leaving the family to discover whether home can still protect them.