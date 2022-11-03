‘Bullet Train’ speeds into DStv Box Office in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt stars alongside Sandra Bullock as “the unluckiest assassin in the world” as the hit movie comes to TV for the first time since its cinema release.

The thrills may be zooming by at a gazillion miles per hour but viewers can now sit back and enjoy the blockbuster movie Bullet Train in their own homes.

Sony Pictures, in partnership with DStv Box Office, have made it available for home viewing for the first time since its cinema release.

Oscar winners Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock team up for this pulsating action comedy with the need for speed.

Pitt, who has previously shown his flair for comedy in films like Inglourious Basterds, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, for which he won a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award, and Burn After Reading, stars as Ladybug, the self-proclaimed “unluckiest assassin in the world”.

He accepts a job that seems quick, easy and straightforward, and is determined to do it properly after a series of mishaps.

As fate and luck would have it, Ladybug finds himself derailed from his mission as he faces off against a number of other assassins on the world’s fastest train as it criss-crosses Japan from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Prepare for non-stop thrills and a barrage of wisecracks in this irreverent joyride from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2 and John Wick.

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka, and also stars Sandra Bullock (Gravity), Joey King (The Act), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat) and Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire).