‘Invincible’ S4 unleashes Thragg and rivals

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Streaming from today, the series sees Mark Grayson confront powerful enemies that threaten humanity’s future.

Season four of Invincible continues Mark Grayson’s battle to protect Earth as the world recovers from catastrophe. Powerful new enemies, including the ruthless Grand Regent Thragg, now threaten to alter the fate of humanity.

The adult-animated superhero series is streaming on Prime Video from today (18 March 2026). The show is based on the award-winning comic book by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, with contributing creator Ryan Ottley.

Thragg, an overwhelming strong opponent, was trained for thousands of years to be the absolute pinnacle of the Viltrumite race. He possesses exceptional physical strength, speed, and durability. Additionally, the villain is a cold, calculated leader who views himself as the rightful ruler of the galaxy. Yet, he is not the only terrifying enemy that will appear.

Thragg in Invincible season four. Image courtesy Prime Video.

Mark, changed by recent events, sets out to defend his home and the people he loves. The mission soon expands beyond Thragg, placing him on a collision course with other dangerous adversaries including Dinosaurus and Universa.

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and JK Simmons. The wider voice cast includes Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise Jow.

The series is produced by Skybound Animation Studio. Executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M Dean, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. Helen Leigh and Cory Walker serve as co-executive producers.

Prime Video has confirmed that Invincible has been renewed for a fifth season. The company said season three became the most watched animation season of all time on the platform, and the biggest returning season across the streamer’s adult-animation originals.

Season three was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Animated Series in 2025, while the show received consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024 and 2025.