Photo courtesy Epson.

Epson is doubling down on home projectors to expand its brand into the home and classroom, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Epson is turning the South African home into a test of how far a company can stretch a brand associated mainly with printers. The Japanese technology manufacturer is moving deeper into projectors, digital content and home entertainment, using changes in how people live and work to justify the expansion.

The business case rests on the typical home that has, in recent years, become an office, classroom and entertainment venue. Each use creates an opening for a different Epson product, from EcoTank printers to portable projectors and downloadable templates for small-business marketing.

For Epson, this offers a route into adjacent markets without abandoning the products that built its name. It can use its printing customer base, retail relationships and technical reputation to sell a wider range of devices.

Neil Colquhoun, Epson’s regional president for Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central and West Asia, describes the move as a response to changing patterns of technology use.

Image courtesy Epson.

“Technology is no longer used in silos,” he told Gadget. “Consumers want products that fit more naturally into spaces that now serve multiple purposes across work, learning, creativity and entertainment.

“Printing remains central to Epson, but we are broadening the way we support everyday experiences through solutions such as EcoTank, our Lifestudio projector range and Creative Corner.

“Epson developed, pioneered and is the world’s largest manufacturer of 3LCD projection technology, and has played a central role in the development and commercialisation of projection technology. The focus is on practical, connected technology that adds value across home, work and learning.”

The Lifestudio projector range provides the clearest evidence of the expansion. Epson is positioning portable models as alternatives to a fixed television setup. Its ultra-short-throw projectors can produce large images from close to a wall, giving them a more permanent role in home entertainment.

“We are seeing consumers place more value on flexibility, screen size and simplicity in the home entertainment experience. In fact, an Epson survey conducted across South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Türkiye revealed that 50.8% of respondents across the five markets prefer large-screen projectors over traditional TV sets. Streaming, gaming and on-demand viewing have raised expectations, and many people now want a more immersive option that does not require a permanent television setup.

“Hybrid living has increased demand for products that are versatile, easy to use and deliver long-term value. That has strengthened our focus on solutions that support multiple needs, whether that is printing for home offices and small businesses, or projection that can move easily between work, learning and entertainment. Connectivity, simplicity and practicality are now more important than ever in product development.”

The move takes Epson further into a consumer market dominated by television brands, while retaining the corporate and education customers that already use its projectors. Portable models give it an entry point into home entertainment without requiring buyers to install a dedicated home cinema.

Image courtesy Epson.

Epson’s Creative Corner platform extends the range into digital services. The online hub offers free templates for school activities, invitations, marketing material and small-business content. It also gives customers more reasons to use printers after the initial hardware purchase.

“Digital tools remain essential, but there is clear interest in more hands-on, creative experiences and people are simply looking for ways to make technology feel more useful, personal and tangible in everyday life.”

Epson commissioned a separate study among teachers and parents in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Türkiye, which found that 65% regarded printers as essential for effective teaching and learning.

“Furthermore, 69% of respondents noted that students often experience screen fatigue from laptops and tablets, making it unsurprising that 59% felt printed materials were easier on the eyes.”

Economics provides a stronger connection between the different parts of the range. EcoTank printers replace conventional cartridges with refillable ink tanks, while Epson’s Heat-Free technology ejects ink without applying heat. Both are sold partly on lower running costs.

“The conversation is no longer only about environmental intent, but about total cost of ownership, from energy use and maintenance to consumables and long-term efficiency.”

Epson’s expansion will depend on its ability to carry that value argument from printing into projectors and digital content. Colquhoun positions that test in the context of what customers save over the working life of a product.

“When product design supports both efficiency and value, sustainability becomes a practical business consideration rather than a separate conversation,” he says

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.