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Women Uber driver get safety upgrade
An August campaign mounts rooftop screens on select vehicles to support travel safety and income.
A group of women-driven Uber vehicles in Gauteng is participating in a campaign centred on driver visibility, safety and income this August (Women’s Month). The vehicles are carrying First for Women branding on rooftop digital screens as part of the initiative, run in partnership with Rohm Media.
“The women behind the wheel of these Uber vehicles are themselves part of the story First for Women has always told – that women are competent, careful and deserve to be backed, not just protected,” says the insurance company. “By branding the very vehicles that women drivers use to build their livelihoods, First for Women is putting its money behind women’s economic participation as visibly as it puts its name in lights.”
The branding is intended to make participating vehicles more recognisable to passengers. Feedback cited by First for Women indicates that women Uber riders feel safer entering a clearly branded vehicle than an unmarked one. The company says this visibility can provide reassurance before a trip begins by making the vehicle easier to identify and distinguish from an unmarked car.
Rohm Media’s female-driver network includes 96 women. Over three years of operation, the company says no reported smash-and-grab, hijacking or taxi-violence incidents have involved the network, including on high-risk routes. All women surveyed by Rohm Media reported feeling safer driving at night after joining the network. Across Gauteng, the wider fleet has more than 350 active screens, with more than 1,000 drivers on the waiting list.
Rohm Media attributes the network’s visibility and connectivity to three features: illuminated roof-mounted screens; in-car Wi-Fi; and vehicle tracking. These aim to make vehicles easier to identify after dark and keep drivers and passengers connected during trips.
The initiative reflects First for Women’s broader focus on road safety. Policies include 24/7 Emergency Medical and Roadside Assistance, as well as access to the Guardian Angel network, which is intended to provide support before, during and after road-related incidents.
Jill Mulligan, First for Women Insurance head of marketing, says: “This partnership is about more than branding a car — it’s about giving women a visible, everyday reminder that safety and opportunity can go hand in hand. When a woman can recognise a trusted vehicle before she even opens the door, that small moment of certainty is what allows her to say yes to opportunity, and keep showing up in the economy. That’s what this partnership with Uber and Rohm Media means to us.”
Oliver Hinton, co-founder and CEO of Rohm Media, says: “At Rohm Media, we believe out-of-home media should do more than just drive reach – it should drive real-world impact. Three years ago we were selling screen time. Nobody was talking to us about safety – the drivers raised it first. What they told us is that the light above the car changes how a dark off-ramp feels, and that being connected the whole trip changes what you’re willing to accept at 11pm.
“Ninety-six women drive on this network now. They didn’t join for the light. They stayed for it. By turning these vehicles into mobile symbols of safety and trust across Gauteng, we’re proud to help amplify First for Women’s message, supporting female drivers and riders alike through visible, purposeful innovation.”
First for Women is spotlighting the women participating in the campaign. The drivers share their views on safety, independence and experiences behind the wheel:
- Langelihle Ncube: “I’ve been driving for Uber for almost 10 years now. It can be hard out there, so having these screens gives us a vital source of extra income. I’m grateful to First for Women because this support directly helps me boost my earnings.”
- Bekezela Ncube: “I love that driving allows me to work flexible hours, get to know the city inside out, and meet different people every day. With the screens on my vehicle, I feel so much safer – especially with the cameras monitoring everything.”
- Tshanda Ncube: “I’m so happy to be an Uber driver. The flexibility allows me to set my own hours, and the screens really help us feel safer on the roads. Kids especially love being picked up in a car with a screen. So many passengers actively prefer a female driver because they feel so much safer with us.”
- Sharon Molusi: “It’s a great job, and having the screen adds an extra layer of security that makes us feel far more comfortable as drivers.”
- Bongiwe Tshabalala: “Driving for Uber is an exciting hustle – you get to meet amazing people and explore parts of Johannesburg you never knew existed. But safety is key. Partnering with First for Women and having these screens makes us feel so much safer. People know the car is driven by a woman, tracked, and monitored. Opportunists won’t just take chances with us.”
- Londiwe Ndebele: “It’s a challenging job, but it gives me flexibility and independence. As a single parent, the extra income from the screen top helps me afford my son’s college tuition. I’m very proud to be part of this Women’s Month campaign.”