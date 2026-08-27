Women Uber driver get safety upgrade

Photo supplied.

An August campaign mounts rooftop screens on select vehicles to support travel safety and income.

A group of women-driven Uber vehicles in Gauteng is participating in a campaign centred on driver visibility, safety and income this August (Women’s Month). The vehicles are carrying First for Women branding on rooftop digital screens as part of the initiative, run in partnership with Rohm Media.

“The women behind the wheel of these Uber vehicles are themselves part of the story First for Women has always told – that women are competent, careful and deserve to be backed, not just protected,” says the insurance company. “By branding the very vehicles that women drivers use to build their livelihoods, First for Women is putting its money behind women’s economic participation as visibly as it puts its name in lights.”

The branding is intended to make participating vehicles more recognisable to passengers. Feedback cited by First for Women indicates that women Uber riders feel safer entering a clearly branded vehicle than an unmarked one. The company says this visibility can provide reassurance before a trip begins by making the vehicle easier to identify and distinguish from an unmarked car.

Women Uber drivers. Photo supplied.

Rohm Media’s female-driver network includes 96 women. Over three years of operation, the company says no reported smash-and-grab, hijacking or taxi-violence incidents have involved the network, including on high-risk routes. All women surveyed by Rohm Media reported feeling safer driving at night after joining the network. Across Gauteng, the wider fleet has more than 350 active screens, with more than 1,000 drivers on the waiting list.

Rohm Media attributes the network’s visibility and connectivity to three features: illuminated roof-mounted screens; in-car Wi-Fi; and vehicle tracking. These aim to make vehicles easier to identify after dark and keep drivers and passengers connected during trips.

The initiative reflects First for Women’s broader focus on road safety. Policies include 24/7 Emergency Medical and Roadside Assistance, as well as access to the Guardian Angel network, which is intended to provide support before, during and after road-related incidents.

Jill Mulligan, First for Women Insurance head of marketing, says: “This partnership is about more than branding a car — it’s about giving women a visible, everyday reminder that safety and opportunity can go hand in hand. When a woman can recognise a trusted vehicle before she even opens the door, that small moment of certainty is what allows her to say yes to opportunity, and keep showing up in the economy. That’s what this partnership with Uber and Rohm Media means to us.”

Oliver Hinton, co-founder and CEO of Rohm Media, says: “At Rohm Media, we believe out-of-home media should do more than just drive reach – it should drive real-world impact. Three years ago we were selling screen time. Nobody was talking to us about safety – the drivers raised it first. What they told us is that the light above the car changes how a dark off-ramp feels, and that being connected the whole trip changes what you’re willing to accept at 11pm.

Woman Uber driver. Photo supplied.

“Ninety-six women drive on this network now. They didn’t join for the light. They stayed for it. By turning these vehicles into mobile symbols of safety and trust across Gauteng, we’re proud to help amplify First for Women’s message, supporting female drivers and riders alike through visible, purposeful innovation.”

First for Women is spotlighting the women participating in the campaign. The drivers share their views on safety, independence and experiences behind the wheel: