‘Insidious’ sequel turns gift into evil gateway

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‘Out of the Further’ follows a young mother whose journey through purgatory releases demons into the living world.

The boundary between worlds breaks in a dangerous new direction in the horror film Insidious: Out of the Further.

The sequel is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (21 August 2026).

The story centres on Gemma, a young mother who is raising her daughter in the house where she grew up. She discovers that she can travel into the Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious franchise.

Her ability carries an unexpected danger: Gemma can bring the realm’s inhabitants back with her. When an evil presence targets the family, the demons recognise that her power offers a route into the human world.

Image courtesy Sony pictures.

Amelia Eve (Jamie in The Haunting of Bly Manor) leads the cast as Gemma. Brandon Perea (Angel Torres in Nope) also stars, while Lin Shaye returns as paranormal investigator Elise Rainier.

Jacob Chase, director of Come Play, directs the sequel from his own screenplay. Chase developed the story with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell. Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Whannell serve as producers.

The Insidious franchise has earned more than US$740-million at the global box office. The latest chapter changes the threat posed by the Further by allowing the horrors trapped there to cross into reality.