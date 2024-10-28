Ghost hunting game goes cross-play

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Coinciding with Phasmophobia’s Halloween event, the paranormal horror game is launching on consoles today.

The paranormal horror game Phasmophobia is releasing on PS5, PS VR2, and Xbox Series X|S with cross-play from today (29 October 2024 at 8PM SAST). Released on Steam in 2020, it has sold over 21-million copies according to VG Insights.

In Phasmophobia, players assume the role of paranormal investigators, tasked with identifying the type of ghost haunting a designated site. Based on the hobby of ghost hunting, one uses tools like EMF Readers and Spirit Boxes to gather evidence while avoiding deadly encounters with spirits. Communication is key, with players able to speak locally or via walkie-talkies, and interact with the ghosts using voice recognition.

Halloween update: Crimson Eye

Coinciding with the console release is the Crimson Eye Halloween event, during which players experience unusual Blood Moon weather conditions across different locations. Ghost Hunters are tasked to work together to achieve a set of three community goals, each with increasingly larger ID card rewards to unlock the final rewards – a trophy and Blood Moon weather as a permanent unlock for all players. It will be active until 13 November 2024. The new weather type will have a chance to modify your future hunts, while providing better rewards and modified ghost behaviour when it takes place.

Along with the event, the update includes optimisations and bug fixes, and addresses community issues and general game performance.

A new permanent fixture is introduced: an Event Board that will help Ghost Hunters track their ongoing challenges, rewards in-game as well as their progress in the Apocalypse Challenges.