PS5 rolls out system update globally

Sony yesterday delivered a wide range of new features to the PlayStation 5, including Discord Voice Chat, and Variable Refresh Rate support for 1440p.

Aside from Discord voice chat and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for 1440p resolution, it is introducinga variety of enhancements to the user experience, accessibility and social features.

Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president for platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment, provided the following overview of the new features: