Ghostbusting generations team up on Showmax

In ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’, a phantom god and its spectral army pose a chilling threat to humanity.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the new-age ghost-busting Spengler family teams up with the original Ghostbusters. They are tasked with defeating a phantom god and its army of ghosts. The supernatural comedy is streaming on Showmax from today (28 October 2024).

Featuring members from the first film of the franchise that debuted in 1984 – Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts – the story follows a generational team-up to prevent a looming second Ice Age. This threat is triggered by an ancient artifact that unleashes an army of ghosts and spreads a deathly chill over the city. Among these spectres is a powerful ghost that sought to conquer humanity with endowment of the power to kill by fear itself.

Crew old and new

Along with the original Ghostbusters, the new-age team is played by Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Carrie Coon (Avengers: Infinity War), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Celeste O’Connor (Freaky).

The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Patton Oswalt (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), and James Acaster (Cinderella).

The screenplay for Frozen Empire was co-written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, both of whom are Oscar nominees. Kenan also takes on the role of director. As the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), it is the fourth main instalment and fifth film overall in the franchise.